EVHS Cyclone Basketball 2022 Elite Camp begins Monday

Eastern View High School will hold its 14th annual basketball camp June 6-9 in the EVHS gym.

The Cyclone Basketball 2022 Elite Camp will be split into two sessions on each day. Session 1 will run from 5-6:30 p.m., and it will be open to boys and girls in grades 3-5. Session 2 will be from 6:30-8, and it will be open to boys and girls in grades 6-8.

Registration is $60 per student, and the camp is run by EVHS girls basketball coach Mike McCombs and EVHS boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill. It will also feature instruction from Cyclone varsity basketball players.

"The idea is just to reach out to the younger kids in the community and get them interested in the sport," McCombs said. "It gives us a chance to get to work with them early. The younger kids love it, and it also gives our varsity players the opportunity to teach the skills they have learned. To me, one of the coolest things is to see your varsity players working with these kids and teaching the skills we have taught them.

"We have had several kids come through the camp for 5-6 years and then be a part of our program at the high school," he added.

Parents can contact McCombs at mccombs@ccpsweb.org or Thornhill at pthornhill@ccpsweb.org for registration info.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.