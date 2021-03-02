FCS baseball team gets a taste of the pro atmosphere at FredNats Park

“We want to be much more than just a baseball stadium; we want to be a community hub,” said team general manager Nick Hall. “Part of being that community hub means having different events outside of Fredericksburg Nationals games. High school baseball gives us a great opportunity to show a whole different crowd of folks from our region the stadium.”

On Tuesday, the stadium was filled mostly with teenagers and their parents, the 6,000-seat capacity rendering social distancing a formality. Both groups were eager for a return to the diamond after the pandemic punched out the 2020 season.

“I can see it in their eyes,” Petty said. “They’ve worked really hard for a really long time. Like a lot of us, they’ve been told no. I’m actually very impressed with the way they’ve handled it throughout all the COVID stuff.”

With a lineup featuring three senior Division I recruits in Elijah Lambros (South Carolina), DiLeonardo (Elon) and J.T. Carter (Gardner-Webb), the Eagles expect to compete for a VISAA (Division-II) state championship.

Short of that, well, at least the facilities won’t be a viable excuse.

“You’ve got the best of the best at your fingertips on a daily basis,” Petty said. “The playing surface, the cages, the bullpens, the dugouts. You name it: it’s as good as there is in the country.”