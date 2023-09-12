A 16-game losing streak was snapped for the Fauquier Falcons football team (1–1) Friday night as they defeated Culpeper (0–3), 55–35.

Although the game didn’t end the way the Blue Devils had hoped, head coach Eric Sherry still believes his young team is headed in the right direction.

“We competed really well for the most,” Sherry said. “We need a full 48 minutes of it, but we are learning with each game.”

The Culpeper offense got a missing piece back as Jakari Edwards was able to play after being sidelined for the first two weeks.

Edwards wasted no time making his presence felt as he scored the first touchdown of the game on the Blue Devils’ opening drive on an 11-yard run.

“Jakari is a special talent and we are very happy to have him back,” Sherry said.

Fauquier answered on their first offense possession after Aaron Lewis broke away for a 71-yard touchdown run.

The Falcons scored three more times before halftime, taking a 26–14 lead.

The Blue Devils defense forced a punt to start the third quarter and a JQ Williams touchdown a few moments later made a it a one score game.

Turnovers plagued Culpeper all night and the Falcons built their largest lead of the game, 41–20.

Instead of giving up, Culpeper put up a fight.

Edwards found the end zone again off an 8-yard run.

After a successful onside kick, Culpeper quarterback Jeremiah Johnson hit Dalton Butler for a 24-yard touchdown score and just like that the Blue Devils had cut it to 41–35.

The comeback came up short, however, as the Culpeper defense ran out of gas.

“We just have to take it one day at a time,” Sherry said. “We will continue to work on getting better each day.”

Culpeper will travel to Liberty Friday night.

JV football

The Culpeper JV football team picked up their first win of the season Thursday night with a 9–7 road victory against Fauquier.

Alex Rivas scored a touchdown for the Blue Devils and Saul Acevedo hit the game winning field goal from 30 yards out.

The Blue Devils will host Liberty Wednesday at 6 p.m.