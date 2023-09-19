If you weren’t at Brooke Point High School on Friday night, then you missed a good football game. The matchup between the Black–Hawks and the Eastern View Cyclones came down to the final seconds.

The Cyclones were able to come out on top after a hard fought 34–33 victory after getting a goal-line stop on the Black–Hawks two-point conversion attempt.

Zee Willis found the end zone with 45 seconds remaining in the game and instead of kicking the game-tying extra point, Brooke Point went for the win.

The Black–Hawks star running back and D-I prospect, Daniel Coles, took the direct snap to the right, but Branson James and Grayson Quinn came up with the stop for Eastern View to seal the win.

“I was impressed with Branson and Grayson on defense,” Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery said. “Branson really stepped up with [Brett Clatterbaugh] shadowing Coles, and he played nose tackle when Brooke Point went into their jumbo package. We told Grayson that Coles was going to bounce the run to him on the two-point play, and Grayson didn’t back down. He came up and made that tackle despite.”

Coles found the end zone three times Friday night, including a 47-yard pass from Gabe Dombek for the first score of the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Amaree Robinson set the Cyclones up with good field position after a 67–yard return and two plays later Jayden Williams answered with a 2-yard touchdown run.

“I think Coles is a special player and we paid him the respect he was due. We said he wasn’t going to single-handedly beat us,” Lowery said. “The whole game came down to fight.”

Eastern View quarterback AP Hull also made big plays for his team all night.

In the second quarter, Hull scored on a 47-yard run.

After trailing at halftime, Hull hit Brett Clatterbaugh for a 55-yard touchdown pass. A few plays later, Hull found the end zone again on a 1-yard run.

“I was impressed with AP and Will Butler on offense,” Lowery said. “AP trusted Will in big moments and Will showed us that he can be trusted in big situations.”

Butler finished the game with six catches for 69 yards.

Da’Trez Gahagen had the go-ahead touchdown for the Cyclones in the fourth quarter after making a fumble recovery in the end zone.

“The kids could have quit at halftime since it was the first time we were down this year, and they didn’t,” Lowery said. “They believed in themselves. I told them at halftime the bigger and faster team doesn’t always win- the team that fights the hardest and plays together comes out on top. They believed in each other and made it happen.”

The Cyclones will return to action Friday night as they host Caroline at 7 p.m.