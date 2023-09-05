If you just glanced at the scoreboard from the Eastern View (2-0) and Westmoreland (1-1) football game Thursday night, you would have seen a lopsided 76-6 victory in favor of the Cyclones. However, a few minutes after kickoff, the game took on a deeper meaning for the local team.

On the Cyclones’ first defensive series, senior defensive back Trevon Brock went to break up a pass and had an awkward landing. His teammates immediately knew he was hurt and the player had to be carted off the field.

As the paramedics tended to Brock, the entire team was overcome with emotion and they knew they were no longer just playing for themselves or the team — they were playing for Tre.

With Brock out, senior Amaree Robinson was the next man up on defense.

“Tre isn’t the type of person to get hurt and not get up. He would always tough it out so I knew something was wrong,” Robinson said. “I knew I had to have my brothers’ back and I feel like that made us all form together as one and get the win for him.”

Cyclones running back Jayden Williams had the first score of the game for the team after an 18-yard run. Williams also scored in the second quarter on a nine yard run.

“When I saw [Brock] go down I felt hurt, because I knew I wouldn’t be able to play with my brother for our senior year,” Williams said. “I felt like the rest of that game was specifically for him and it shows how close we are not only as a team, but a family. We don’t let things break us down, but instead it brings us together.”

One of the biggest statements was made by junior tight end Brett Clatterbaugh, who had four touchdowns before halftime.

“I was very upset for [Brock]. My mindset after was very straightforward. It was to get the team together and do it for him,” Clatterbaugh said. “We wanted to send a message that we did that for him. It also says a lot about our team. If one goes down, then we’re all going to come together.”

Brock’s brother Deondre, who is a safety for the Cyclones, and sophomore quarterback AP Hull couldn’t help but to shed some tears after the injury.

“All I could do was cry because that’s my brother and he never cries. When I heard him cry and saw him like that it made me cry even more,” Deondre said. “I knew I had to give my all for him.”

Hull took a deep breath and kicked it into game mode. He finished with three passing touchdowns and also ran one.

“When it first happened I lost it,” Hull said. “I knew I had to switch and play for him. I played the best to make him happy since he couldn’t be out on the field with us.”

Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery couldn’t have been more proud of how his team came together.

“I have never seen a team rally like that. I had been in that situation as an assistant multiple times throughout my career and it never ended well for us,” Lowery said. “I was blown away by their resolve.”

The Cyclones will return to action Sept. 15 at Brooke Point at 7 p.m.