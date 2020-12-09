Friends, colleagues and former players remember Culpeper's Eric Dinkens

“Truth be told, life was so much bigger than football to Dink,” Hoffman continued. “He cared about everyone’s well-being, grades and goals, but, most importantly, their happiness.”

“He’d load kids up in the car and take them to camps or for [college] campus visits,” Stewart said. “He did that because he cared so much about them and wanted them to have an opportunity to be successful in life. And it didn’t matter if he was coaching at the high school or the middle school, or if the kids played for Culpeper or Eastern View. He loved this community.”

When Ken Wakefield stepped down as the Blue Devils’ head coach following the 2018 season to take the same position at Patrick Henry-Ashland, Dinkens also walked away from Culpeper’s coaching staff. But his presence was still felt even after he’d stepped away, and it wasn’t just because he was the public address announcer for many of the school’s sporting events.

“He’s continued to have immeasurable impacts on countless athletes, both in our program and across the community,” said current Blue Devils head coach James Ford. “He welcomed me with open arms when I got here, and he always displayed a willingness to contribute in any way possible, regardless of what his position was. He will be dearly missed.”