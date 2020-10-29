Haun says VHSL still on track for December start

With the scheduled start date for high school sports under its “Championships + 1” model fast approaching, the Virginia High School League has doubled down on its stance that things will go off without a hitch.
“The latest communication that we’ve had from the Virginia Department of Health [is] there’s been no indication from them we will not be able to play as our schedule dictates,” VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun told the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Tim Pearrell earlier this week.
The VHSL Executive Committee unanimously approved “Championships +1,” its COVID-19-adjusted sports calendar for the 2020-21 school year, by a 33-0 vote during a special session held on Sept. 17. The crux of the model is based around its 308 member schools playing shortened schedules in an effort to squeeze the winter, fall and spring sports seasons all into a seven-month timeframe between Dec. 2020 and June 2021.
The first sports to start are supposed to be basketball and sideline cheer, both of which are scheduled to begin practicing on Dec. 7. The start date for their first games and competitions is set for Dec. 21.
The rest of the winter sports—indoor track, swimming and diving and wrestling—are all slated to begin practicing Dec. 14. A Dec. 28 start date is scheduled for their first meets.
Regional and state playoffs for all winter sports are set to begin in February, with most of them being completed by the end of the month.
Football and competition cheer are slated to lead off fall sports practices on Feb. 4, and football games are scheduled to kick off beginning Feb. 22. Golf, volleyball and cross country are all supposed to start practicing Feb. 15, with a March 1 start date set for their first games and meets.
Regional and state playoffs for all fall sports are slated to begin in April, with most being finished by the end of the month.
Spring sports are scheduled to start practicing on April 12. Tennis matches are set to begin on April 21, while baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and track are all slated to begin competition on April 26.
Playoffs for spring sports are all supposed to be completed by the end of June.
While the league has meticulously laid out all of those dates, the question of whether or not Gov. Ralph Northam will allow it to proceed as planned if Virginia is still in Phase 3 come early December has continued to linger. Under Phase 3 guidelines, social distancing and cleaning and disinfecting practices would make it very difficult for sports like basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball and soccer to take place.
However, Haun didn’t seem concerned with that potential issue.
“With the plans we have submitted, and the conversations we’ve had with the governor’s office, with VDH, again … we’ve had no indication in our recent and often communication that we’re not going to be able to play,” Haun said.
Another potential hurdle in the way of getting sports off the ground during the pandemic has been the question of whether or not student-athletes would be eligible to play depending on how much or how little time they’re spending in a physical classroom.
There are 132 school divisions across the state, and they’re operating under a myriad of learning plans. Some are only offering remote learning to their students, while others—such as Culpeper County for example—are offering various hybrid-based curriculums that blend both remote and in-person learning.
Haun told Pearrell that the decision on whether or not to play sports will be up to each individual division.
“If they want to play and they’re still 100% virtual, that’s their decision. If they’re hybrid and they want to play, that’s their decision,” he said. “Once this schedule was approved, once we start playing in December, it’s really a local school board decision what they want to do.”
Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle said he’s hopeful that most divisions will make the necessary adjustments in order to play come December.
”I’ve spoken to some ADs and administrators in other school systems who are very optimistic that things are moving in the right direction,” Settle said Wednesday. “I think getting this thing going in December, as planned, is what’s best for the kids, both physically and mentally.”
Nonetheless, despite all of his assurances, Haun did tell Pearrell that a scenario exists where high school sports get sacked.
”The thing that could change the ballgame a little bit is if [COVID-19] numbers just go out of the roof,” he said.
