Haun says VHSL still on track for December start

Another potential hurdle in the way of getting sports off the ground during the pandemic has been the question of whether or not student-athletes would be eligible to play depending on how much or how little time they’re spending in a physical classroom.

There are 132 school divisions across the state, and they’re operating under a myriad of learning plans. Some are only offering remote learning to their students, while others—such as Culpeper County for example—are offering various hybrid-based curriculums that blend both remote and in-person learning.

Haun told Pearrell that the decision on whether or not to play sports will be up to each individual division.

“If they want to play and they’re still 100% virtual, that’s their decision. If they’re hybrid and they want to play, that’s their decision,” he said. “Once this schedule was approved, once we start playing in December, it’s really a local school board decision what they want to do.”

Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle said he’s hopeful that most divisions will make the necessary adjustments in order to play come December.