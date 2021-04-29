High school baseball: Big innings carry Eastern View past Caroline

"We just pounced on them quick," said McKinney, a junior who started the game at catcher before relieving Babbich on the mound in the bottom of the fifth. "We just got in [Scott's] head and we just kept on going."

Scott lasted three innings, yielding the five runs on four hits while walking five and striking out four.

Clinging to a 5-4 advantage, the Cyclones scored six runs—all unearned—off Cavaliers reliever Kyle Tingen in the fourth to blow the contest wide open.

Babbich helped his own cause with a two-out, two-run double down the right field line to start the rally. Morrison followed him with an RBI infield single, and then McKinney laced a two-run single up the middle.

Another run came across on the second error of the frame by Caroline third baseman Justin Washington, and Eastern View's lead ballooned to 11-4 by the time the dust had settled.

"It was important that we stayed on [Caroline] all game," said Morrison, a junior second baseman.

Eastern View added a four-run sixth to put the game out of reach. Harris slapped an RBI single to highlight that outburst.