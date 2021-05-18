High school baseball: Culpeper gets back in win column by stopping Liberty

Following a pair of tough losses to Class 4 Northwestern District powers Kettle Run and Fauquier last week, the Culpeper baseball team found itself as the not-so-proud owner of a two-game losing streak for the second time this season.

The Blue Devils’ response to the skid was the same as it was earlier this month: right the ship against Liberty-Bealeton.

Harry Bradshaw turned in a complete-game effort on the mound, and Culpeper’s offense scored five runs over the third and fourth innings to clip the host Eagles’ wings 7-2 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils previously defeated Liberty 11-3 on May 5.

Bradshaw handcuffed the Eagles’ lineup Tuesday, allowing just three hits over the course of a brisk 92-pitch outing. He walked four and struck out four.

Not to be one-dimensional, the junior did just as much to torment Liberty’s pitchers as he did to confound its hitters. He went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, a walk and a pair of runs scored.

Second baseman Mason Sawyers also fared well offensively for Culpeper (4-4 overall, 3-4 district), going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.