High school baseball: Culpeper gets back in win column by stopping Liberty

Following a pair of tough losses to Class 4 Northwestern District powers Kettle Run and Fauquier last week, the Culpeper baseball team found itself as the not-so-proud owner of a two-game losing streak for the second time this season.
The Blue Devils’ response to the skid was the same as it was earlier this month: right the ship against Liberty-Bealeton.
Harry Bradshaw turned in a complete-game effort on the mound, and Culpeper’s offense scored five runs over the third and fourth innings to clip the host Eagles’ wings 7-2 on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils previously defeated Liberty 11-3 on May 5.
Bradshaw handcuffed the Eagles’ lineup Tuesday, allowing just three hits over the course of a brisk 92-pitch outing. He walked four and struck out four.
Not to be one-dimensional, the junior did just as much to torment Liberty’s pitchers as he did to confound its hitters. He went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, a walk and a pair of runs scored.
Second baseman Mason Sawyers also fared well offensively for Culpeper (4-4 overall, 3-4 district), going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sawyers led off the bottom of the third with a triple, then scored when Bradshaw subsequently delivered one of his own to give the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead. Designated hitter Chad McClanahan followed that by chasing Bradshaw home with an RBI single, making it 3-0.
A double by Sawyers with one out in the fourth plated Dominic Pancione, staking Culpeper to a 4-1 advantage. Sawyers scored on an error by Eagles right fielder Braden Perry two batters later, and McClanahan also touched home on another Liberty miscue later in the frame, opening things up to 6-1.
The Blue Devils tacked on another run courtesy of a sacrifice fly RBI by Sawyers in the sixth.
Left fielder Braden Conner finished 1 for 2 for the Eagles (0-8), while third baseman Cody Myers went 1 for 3.
Sammy Leach took the loss for Liberty, yielding nine hits and all seven Culpeper runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings of work. He struck out five and walked two.
Myers relieved Leach for the seventh, firing a scoreless frame.
The Blue Devils will return home to play Millbrook Friday before visiting James Wood on Saturday.
CULPEPER 1 0 2 3 0 1 0—7 9 2
LIBERTY 0 0 1 0 0 0 1—2 3 3
HARRY BRADSHAW and Nick Anderson. SAMMY LEACH, Cody Myers (7) and John Embrey.
540/848-4530