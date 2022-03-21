High school baseball preview capsules

With some talented returnees, the Culpeper and Eastern View baseball teams are hoping to be in the thick of the Battlefield District championship race this season.

The senior trio of Mason Sawyers, Harry Bradshaw and Jasper Faulk will lead the Blue Devils in their first year back in the district, while Thomas Babich and Dylan McKinney return to anchor the Cyclones’ lineup.

Preview capsules for all eight district teams are below.

Battlefield District

Caroline

Coach: Zac Foltz

Last season: 5–6

Top returnees: Jr. P/IF Christian Tingen, So. OF Myles Holmes, Sr. P/C Jordan Chapman.

Top newcomers: Jr. Hunter Vaughan, Fr. Baylor Storke, So. Adam Pitts.

Outlook: As they move to Region 3B, the Cavaliers will look to compete with the Battlefield District’s top teams.

Chancellor

Coach: Justin Carlisle

Last season: 9–3

Top returnees: Sr. C Austin Carlisle, Sr. P/SS William Eanesty.

Top newcomers: Jr. P/IF Hunter Covill, Jr. 3B Carter Childs, Jr. 1B/OF Joey Rivera, Jr. 1B/OF Chris Tuebner, Jr. P/3B Nate Livingston.

Outlook: Earnesty, who plans to play at Mary Baldwin, and Covill were standouts in the Chargers’ season-opening win over Liberty.

Courtland

Coach: Chris Meek

Last season: 10–3, district champions.

Top returnees: Sr. SS Jacob Vanbenschoten,, Sr. 2B Matthew Caiafa, Sr. CF Alex Sappenfield, Jr. C Brendan Ruckle.

Outlook: The defending district champions return the backbone of their defense up the middle as they shoot for a second straight title.

CULPEPER

Coach: Brandon Mack

Last season: 6–7

Top returnees: Sr. U Mason Sawyers, Sr. OF Jasper Faulk, Sr. 3B Harry Bradshaw.

Top newcomers: So. OF Logan Fox, So. OF Roscoe Croushorn.

Outlook: Sawyers, Faulk and Bradshaw give the Blue Devils some pop, and Fox’s return from a leg injury should boost the lineup even more.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Collin Tucker

Last season: 4–7

Top returnees: Sr. 2B/P Dylan McKinney, Jr. SS/P Thomas Babich, Sr. IF/P Spencer Chilton, Jr. OF/P Mason Harris, Jr. OF/P Xavier Carr.

Top newcomers: Sr. C/OF/P Taiki Okuda, Sr. OF Jaylon Derrick, So. IF/P Trevor Bolton, Fr. C Branson James, Fr. 1B/P Jack Deal.

Outlook: The Cyclones will look to offset the lack of a dominant arm with a by-committee approach on the mound. Babich hit .455 with 13 RBIs and was a first-team All-Area selection last season.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Chris Lumley

Last season: 2–10

Top returnees: P/U Joe Hardy, So. C Donovan Frost, P/IF Will Payne.

Top newcomers: P/IF Mason Hayne.

Outlook: With the entire starting lineup returning, the Yellow Jackets are confident in their chances of moving up in the standings.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Thad Reviello

Last season: 9–3, Region 4B semifinalists

Top returnees: Sr. SS/P Kyle Reviello, Jr. OF Aden Cupka, Sr. U Brady Bardine, Jr. OF Jay Patteson.

Top newcomers: Jr, 3B/P Will Green, So. 1B/P Colson Clary, So. C Hayden Callahan.

Outlook: Pitching will hold the key to the Foxes’ hopes while first-team All-Area SS Reviello anchors the lineup in the field and at the plate.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Travis Payne

Last season: 1–10

Top returnees: Sr. OF/P Austin Boggs, Sr. IF Ray Reynolds, Jr. P T.J. Grigsby, Jr. SS Jayden Shepherd, Jr. 2B Bryan Young.

Top newcomers: So. P/3B Nolan Alford, Jr. 3B Conner Stanley, Jr. OF Dakota Eastwood, Jr. OF Jack Killian.

Outlook: The Knights’ youth showed last season, but six starters return as they look to move up in the standings.

Jefferson District

ORANGE

Coach: Adam Utz

Top players: Trey Clatterbuck, Caleb Tinsley, Landon Pounds.

Outlook: The Hornets are off to a 2–0 start, with victories over Madison County (8–7) and Culpeper (7–4).