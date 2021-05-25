High school baseball: Reviello, King George hold off Eastern View to remain unbeaten

With their game over, four members of the Eastern View girls soccer team came over to the Cyclones’ baseball stadium Tuesday to lend their support in Kelly Hackley’s showdown against King George closer Kyle Reviello.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the tying runs on base, the soccer players screamed with delight when the third baseman’s bat connected with a Reviello fastball.
But the ball went foul, forcing the two to square off again. Reviello struck out Hackley, preserving the Foxes’ 5-3 Battlefield District victory.
“It wasn’t ideal, but you just have to go up there and concentrate on throwing strikes,” said Reviello, who earned his fourth save of the season. “Eastern View is young and scrappy.”
The win kept King George (8-0) atop the district standings. The Foxes will entertain Courtland (7-1) in a meeting of the Battlefield’s top two squads next Thursday.
Both the Foxes and Cougars, as well as Louisa and Orange, are vying for berths in the northern bracket of the upcoming Region 4B playoffs.
“We hit the ball well, but it’s never good to leave nine runners [stranded],” King George coach Thad Reviello said. “We had some two-out opportunities with the bases loaded and didn’t get it done, but that’s just the way the ball bounces sometimes.”
Winning pitcher Roy Tayman worked six strong innings and indicated he was willing to pitch the final frame, but was glad Reviello was around to nail down the victory.
“We were a little rusty,” Tayman said. “We put 14 on them last time (a 14-5 victory last Wednesday), so we didn’t come out with the killer instinct [today].”
Brady Bardine paced the Foxes at the plate with two hits and a pair of runs scored. Aden Cupka, Luke Mills and Jay Patteson also had two hits apiece.
Losing pitcher Thomas Babich had a run-scoring double for the Cyclones (3-5) in the third. Gillette Harris also had a double among his two hits.
Eastern View travels to Chancellor next Tuesday.
King George 202 100 0 —5 9 0
Eastern View 002 001 0 —3 7 2
ROY TAYMAN, Kyle Reviello (7) and Brady Wingeart. THOMAS BABICH, Spencer Chilton (4) and Dylan McKinney.
