High school baseball: Reviello, King George hold off Eastern View to remain unbeaten

With their game over, four members of the Eastern View girls soccer team came over to the Cyclones’ baseball stadium Tuesday to lend their support in Kelly Hackley’s showdown against King George closer Kyle Reviello.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the tying runs on base, the soccer players screamed with delight when the third baseman’s bat connected with a Reviello fastball.

But the ball went foul, forcing the two to square off again. Reviello struck out Hackley, preserving the Foxes’ 5-3 Battlefield District victory.

“It wasn’t ideal, but you just have to go up there and concentrate on throwing strikes,” said Reviello, who earned his fourth save of the season. “Eastern View is young and scrappy.”

The win kept King George (8-0) atop the district standings. The Foxes will entertain Courtland (7-1) in a meeting of the Battlefield’s top two squads next Thursday.

Both the Foxes and Cougars, as well as Louisa and Orange, are vying for berths in the northern bracket of the upcoming Region 4B playoffs.