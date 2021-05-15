High school baseball: Seventh-inning outburst sends Eastern View past Spotsylvania

Eastern View scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning on its way to securing a 12-9 Battlefield District baseball victory at Spotsylvania Friday night.
Carl Morrison led off the frame with a single, moved to second base on a wild pitch and then came around to score on Gillette Harris' bunt single to put the Cyclones up 9-8 and kickstart the rally.
Two batters later, Thomas Babich ripped an RBI triple to left field, scoring Harris and Kelly Hackley to make it 11-8.
Babich came home when the next hitter, Parker Yates, singled to left.
The outburst was the culmination of what was an uphill battle for Eastern View (2-3 overall, 2-3 district), which trailed for much of the game until putting together a two-run fifth. Morrison's sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Dylan McKinney plated those runs.
Babich paced the Cyclones offensively, finishing 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. McKinney went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, and Harris was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.
Mason Harris (2 for 4, RBI, run) and Robert Fry (2 for 5) also contributed multi-hit efforts to Eastern View's 18-hit attack.
Babich drew the starting assignment on the mound but struggled early, allowing the Knights (0-4, 0-4) to push across five runs in the bottom of the first. He issued a run-scoring walk to Josh Ferguson and gave up RBI singles to C.T. Reed, Solon Marshall and Jackson Rusk, turning a 2-0 Cyclones advantage into a three-run deficit.
Babich managed to fight through four innings of work, yielding seven runs (six earned) on nine hits while walking three and striking out two.
Eastern View chipped away at Spotsylvania's lead with RBI doubles by Gillette Harris and Mason Harris in the second and third frames, respectively, pulling the Cyclones within 5-4.
Marshall, who finished the evening 3 for 4, smacked a two-RBI double in the third that restored the Knights' three-run edge. But Babich's RBI single and Yates' subsequent sacrifice fly in the fourth tightened things up again at 7-6.
McKinney pitched the final three innings to pick up the win for Eastern View, allowing two runs (one earned) on a pair of hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Parker Mitchell went 3 1/3 innings for Spotsylvania, surrendering six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking a pair and striking out six. Ray Reynolds relieved him, yielding two runs on four hits with a strikeout. Austin Boggs took the loss, allowing the Cyclones' final four runs along with six hits. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Eastern View will visit King George on Wednesday.
Eastern View 2 1 1 2 2 0 4 — 12 18 1
Spotsylvania 5 0 2 0 1 0 1 — 9 11 4
Thomas Babich, DYLAN MCKINNEY (5) and Dylan McKinney, Thomas Babich. Parker Mitchell, Ray Reynolds (4), AUSTIN BOGGS (5) and C.T. Reed.
