High school baseball: Seventh-inning outburst sends Eastern View past Spotsylvania

Eastern View scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning on its way to securing a 12-9 Battlefield District baseball victory at Spotsylvania Friday night.

Carl Morrison led off the frame with a single, moved to second base on a wild pitch and then came around to score on Gillette Harris' bunt single to put the Cyclones up 9-8 and kickstart the rally.

Two batters later, Thomas Babich ripped an RBI triple to left field, scoring Harris and Kelly Hackley to make it 11-8.

Babich came home when the next hitter, Parker Yates, singled to left.

The outburst was the culmination of what was an uphill battle for Eastern View (2-3 overall, 2-3 district), which trailed for much of the game until putting together a two-run fifth. Morrison's sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Dylan McKinney plated those runs.

Babich paced the Cyclones offensively, finishing 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. McKinney went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, and Harris was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.

Mason Harris (2 for 4, RBI, run) and Robert Fry (2 for 5) also contributed multi-hit efforts to Eastern View's 18-hit attack.