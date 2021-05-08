High school baseball/softball: Culpeper sweeps Handley on the road

WINCHESTER—The Culpeper baseball team rode a dominating performance by starting pitcher Kyle McMeans and a balanced offensive attack to an easy 8-0 Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Handley Friday night.

McMeans went 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 2-2 district), allowing just four hits while striking out 12 Judges and walking two. The senior right-hander threw 111 pitches—79 for strikes—on the way to evening his record at 1-1 on the season.

Culpeper’s offense gave McMeans plenty of help, banging out nine hits in the game.

Catcher Chad McClanahan went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. His first-inning single drove in Mason Sawyers to give the Blue Devils an early 1-0 lead, and he added another in the fourth that scored Dominic Pancione and Harry Bradshaw to extend the visitors’ advantage to 4-0.

Bradshaw also collected two hits, finishing 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Pancione, McMeans, Jasper Faulk and Blake Bailey accounted for Culpeper’s four doubles in the contest, with Bailey’s fourth-inning two-bagger plating Faulk.