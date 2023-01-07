High school basketball: Amos, Culpeper rally, then hold off James Monroe

Over the past two seasons, Nate Amos has been the Culpeper boys basketball team's most prolific scorer, earning both all-district and all-region honors in the process.

But as the Blue Devils' only returning starter this year, Amos has looked for ways to better involve his inexperienced teammates in Culpeper's offense. Those efforts have provided mixed results, leaving the Blue Devils flirting with the .500 mark for most of the campaign.

So with his squad falling behind in a critical Battlefield District matchup at James Monroe Friday night, Amos' natural instincts took over.

Amos scored 13 of his game-high 30 points during a 20-3 third-quarter run that turned the contest on its ear, and Culpeper did just enough in the final seconds to secure a 59-56 victory.

The Blue Devils (5-5 overall, 1-2 district) reached the .500 mark as a result.

"He wants to win more than anything else, so he's just interested in doing what puts us in the best position to do so," Culpeper head coach James Thompson said of Amos, who averaged 21 points per game last season. "Sometimes that involves trusting other guys to come through, and sometimes it means taking it into his own hands."

Amos opted for the latter after a 3-pointer by Dezaun Robinson gave the Yellow Jackets (6-5, 1-3) a 36-27 lead midway through the third period.

The senior point guard started the pivotal run with a trey from the right wing and finished it with another from the left corner. He hit another one in the middle of the spurt and also converted a 3-point play.

Amos' younger brother Matthew, a freshman, scored five of his 10 points during the run, which ate up the final three minutes of the quarter and resulted in a 47-39 Blue Devils advantage.

"He's been doing a lot of growing up," Thompson said of the younger Amos, who scored a career-high 22 points in a 62-44 win at Manassas Park Wednesday. "I told him he's not a freshman anymore."

Robinson tallied eight of his team-high 16 points to help JM erase Culpeper's lead in the final period, capping it with a 3 from the left wing that tied the score at 56-all with 27 seconds left to play.

However, Matthew Amos and Jaiden Tyler converted 3 of 4 free throws in the final 25 seconds to restore the Blue Devils' lead, and the Jackets' Tee Ford was unable to get a potential game-tying trey off before time expired.

Ford finished the night with 15 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.

"I'm proud of our guys for managing to get back into it after [Culpeper] made that run," JM head coach Chuck Ellis said. "We just couldn't get a shot off at the end. It was a great high school basketball game."

Thompson talked about how big the win was in light of the fact that Culpeper and JM will both be jockeying for position in next month's Region 3B tournament.

"You love to get a district win, but this was even more important because it was a regional win," he said. "It helps us both in terms of power points for regional seeding and confidence for the guys moving forward."

UP NEXT

The Blue Devils return to action Tuesday when they host Courtland.

Culpeper 8 14 25 12 -- 59

James Monroe 10 17 12 17 -- 56

Culpeper (5-5, 1-2): Jaiden Tyler 3, Nate Amos 30, Matthew Amos 10, Devin Scott 2, Devaughn Cooper 5, Elijah Mancha 0, Adam Gassler 4, Austin Warren 5, Jaidyn Johnson 0. Totals: 17 18-24 59.

James Monroe (6-5, 1-3): Dezaun Robinson 16, Tee Ford 15, Ke'Shaun Wallace 2, Tremon Adams 11, Michael Edwards 2, Marquise Thornley 7, Tyson Taylor 0, Julius Davis 3. Totals: 20 6-10 56.

3-pointers: Culpeper 7 (N. Amos 4, M. Amos, Cooper, Warren). James Monroe 10 (Ford 5, Robinson 3, Adams, Thornley).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 78, JAMES MONROE 56

Amyah Robinson scored 33 points and Autumn Fairfax finished with 32 as the homestanding Blue Devils rolled over the Yellow Jackets for their seventh victory in a row.

Fairfax notched 22 of her points in the first half, buoying Culpeper (8-2, 4-0) to a 42-17 lead at intermission. Robinson took over afterward, scoring 18 points in the third quarter while connecting on four of her six 3-pointers in the contest.

Laila Taylor paced James Monroe (4-6, 1-2) with 12 points, while Harmony Jones chipped in 10.

UP NEXT

Culpeper travels to Courtland Tuesday.