High school basketball: Culpeper boys and girls teams win, as do Eastern View boys

Junior point guard Nathan Amos sank seven 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 40 points as the Culpeper boys basketball team earned a 73-70 Battlefield District victory over visiting Spotsylvania Tuesday night.

Amos wasn’t the only one to have a big night for the Blue Devils (5-11, 4-5). Senior center Quentin Butler registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Tre Coogler led the Knights (4-9, 2-5) with 16 points. Jay Black added 13, Connor Grimes finished with 11 and Austin Boggs and Monte McMorris chipped in 10 apiece.

Culpeper, which has now won three of its past five contests, will host King George on Thursday.

Spotsylvania 10 29 15 16 — 70

Culpeper 19 19 19 16 — 73

Spotsylvania (4-9, 2-5): Tre Coogler 16, Austin Boggs 10, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 8, Jay Black 13, Connor Grimes 11, Monte McMorris 10. Totals: 26 8-16 70.

Culpeper (5-11, 4-5): Nathan Amos 40, Collin McClanahan 7, Zach Eckard 6, Quentin Butler 20. Totals: 23 19-29 73.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 10 (Coogler 4, Grimes 3, Black 2, Boggs). Culpeper 8 (Amos 7, Eckard).

EASTERN VIEW 86, JAMES MONROE 41

Corey Long led five double-figure scorers with 19 points and the homestanding Cyclones pounded the Yellow Jackets to remain unbeaten in the Battlefield District.

Fellow senior Rickey Butler finished with 18 points, while juniors Jase Jackson (12), Tyree Webster (10) and Montreal Streat (10) all had solid outings for Eastern View (11-1, 7-0) as well.

The Cyclones built a 34-9 first-quarter lead thanks to 10 points from Long and seven each from Butler and sophomore Amaree Robinson. That advantage ballooned to 59-21 by halftime as Butler poured in nine more points in the second period.

Dezaun Robinson scored a game-high 22 points for James Monroe (5–12, 2–8).

The same two squads are scheduled to meet again on Thursday at JM.

James Monroe 9 12 4 16 — 41

Eastern View 34 25 13 14 — 86

James Monroe (5–12, 2–8): Ke’shaun Wallace 2, Kyle Snider 4, Dezaun Robinson 22, Michael Edwards 0, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 8, R.J. Turner 3, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 2. Totals: 16 4–7 41.

Eastern View (11–1. 7–0): Rickey Butler 18, Tyree Webster 10, Dom Sasso 0, Corey Long 19, D’Myo Hunter 6, Jase Jackson 12, Montreal Streat 10, Bryce Cliette 2, Amaree Robinson 7, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 37 7–14 86.

3-pointers: James Monroe 5 (Robinson 5). Eastern View 5 (Butler 2, Webster, Jackson, Robinson).

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Culpeper (2-13, 2-6) 51, Spotsylvania (0-14, 0-7) 29

Eastern View (10-2, 6-1) 72, James Monroe (7-6, 3-6) 59

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.