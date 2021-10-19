High school basketball: Culpeper native Maliq Brown commits to Syracuse

"Things are a lot less stressful now that it's over," Brown said of the recruiting process, which was drawn out due to an inability to take official visits to schools he was interested in during the height of the pandemic. "The process was very difficult, especially when I'd start to make connections with players and coaches at the various schools and then have to decide whether or not their school was the right fit for me.

"This was probably the hardest decision of my life, and the support and love of my family and friends means a lot to me," he added.

Blue Ridge head coach Cade Lemcke told John Harvey of the Charlottesville Daily Progress that he's enjoyed watching Brown develop over the past few years.

“It’s a pretty unique situation,” Lemcke said. “Maliq and his family are one of the first four-year boys that we’ve had in our program. It’s been a pretty cool and special treat to watch him grow from ninth grade all the way to this special day. I know he has big plans for his senior season as well.”

Brown backed up his coach's comments about his upcoming senior campaign with the Barons.

"I'm going to take full advantage of it," he said. "I'm going to use all the games on the schedule to keep improving my skills."

