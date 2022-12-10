High school basketball: Culpeper off to .500 start in spite of inexperience

In 15 years at the helm, Culpeper boys basketball coach James Thompson has seen a little bit of everything, from talented, experienced teams that competed for championships to those that were short on talent but still left their mark on Blue Devil lore.

This year’s squad is an unfamiliar case study, however.

“It’s probably the most inexperienced team I’ve had in 15 years of coaching,” Thompson said. “We’re also undersized and we lack team speed.”

Thompson is well-known for his honest, if not sometimes blunt, assessments of his teams. But it would surprise the uninformed to hear his words, then find out that Culpeper is off to a 3-3 start and currently on a two-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils beat Louisa 70-66 Friday night, thanks to 23 points from senior guard Nate Amos and 19 from senior forward Jaidyn Johnson. Thursday, they slipped past Fauquier 54-53 when Amos (20 points) sank a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left.

Amos, a three-year starter and two-time all-district and all-region performer, is the one proven commodity on Thompson’s roster.

“[Amos] brings stability to the lineup on a nightly basis for us, which is critical,” Thompson said. “And certainly he’s one of the better players you’ll find in Class 3 across the state.”

If nothing else, Amos has been consistent when it comes to filling up the scoring column. In a 70-54 loss to Madison County on Nov. 30, he scored 27 points. Two nights later, he poured in 20 as Culpeper beat Louisa 61-49.

Thompson knows the points are only going to get harder to come by for his star though.

“Teams are going to key on Nathan and try and take him away,” he said. “And we will have to try to generate offense collectively to overcome that.”

The Blue Devils have seen mixed results in that endeavor thus far.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound all-region offensive lineman for Culpeper’s football team, saw playing time on last year’s squad. So far this season, his two biggest games have come against Louisa—he scored 11 points in the two teams’ first meeting on Dec. 2 to go along with the 19 he tallied Friday.

Two other seniors—DeVaughn Cooper and Adam Warren—have very limited varsity experience.

Three freshmen—Elijah Mancha, Adam Gessler and Amos’ younger brother Matthew—are seeing meaningful minutes in the hope they can make a bigger impact as the season progresses. Mancha scored a career-high 16 points in the first Louisa game, and he and Gessler finished with six points each in the win over Fauquier.

“It’s tough to ease those young guys in when you’re playing three games a week for the first three weeks of the season, so it’s basically baptism by fire for them,” Thompson said. “And since we’re trying to build chemistry and find our bearings, our record may not indicate the team we can be until we get into January.”

Culpeper hosts Caroline Tuesday, then closes out its pre-holiday schedule with a trip to King George Friday.