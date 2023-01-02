High school basketball: Cyclone girls, boys see mixed results in Classic

After a two-week layoff, the Eastern View girls and boys basketball teams were both eager to get back into action as co-hosts of the Cyclone Classic holiday tournament, which was held last Wednesday and Thursday.

The two squads experienced mixed results, with the girls winning their tourney and the boys finishing second in theirs.

The Eastern View girls had no trouble in Wednesday’s semifinal round, easily dispatching Harrisonburg 52-11.

Ange Hyonkeu led the way with a game-high 19 points, while K.K. Brown chipped in 10 and Destiny Washington added eight.

The Cyclones were locked in defensively to start the contest, shutting out the Blue Streaks 12-0 in the first quarter.

“This is the first game we’ve had in over two weeks, so we were rusty,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “We have some things we definitely need to work on, but I thought we did well defensively.”

Hyonkeu scored 10 of her 19 points in the second frame as the Cyclones’ lead ballooned to 27-6 by halftime.

One of the things McCombs felt his team needed to improve on was its offense.

“We just have to start making our shots and get our shot back,” he said. “Like I said, we haven’t played in over two weeks, so it’s been a while. We just have to get back into the flow of things.”

Eastern View’s offense was better in Thursday’s championship game, where it defeated Riverbend 67-61.

Washington led the Cyclones (7-0) with 21 points, while Saniya Brown added 15—including three 3-pointers in the first quarter.

“I thought we did better tonight,” McCombs said. “We turned the ball over more than we should, but that’s a credit to Riverbend because that’s what they live off of.

“I’m proud of this team,” he continued. “They showed a lot of resiliency and the 12th person played just as much of a role as the first. I was just impressed with the whole team.”

On the boys side, Eastern View and Riverbend battled tooth and nail Wednesday night before the Cyclones pulled out a 69-62 victory.

Jase Jackson knocked down two treys and Tyree Webster added one of his own to help Eastern View take a 19-14 first-period advantage.

That lead was fleeting, however, as Dominic Smith scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second quarter to buoy the Bears to a 40-36 edge at intermission.

“We are still early in the season trying to figure out our identity,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We are learning how to play a full game.”

Eastern View was able to make some defensive adjustments after the break, holding Riverbend to just three field goals in the third period and pulling ahead for good, 56-49.

“We played better defense in the second half to get back into the game,” Thornhill said. “I’ve said all year, we will go as far as our defense takes us.”

Webster led the Cyclones with 20 points, while Jackson scored 16 and Jayce Clancey added 12.

Eastern View hit a wall in Thursday’s title game, falling 73-48 to Massaponax.

Collin Bowles connected on six 3-pointers in the first half to help the Panthers (10-1) jump out to a 42-19 lead. Bowles finished the contest with a game-high 22 points.

Darius Stafford tallied a team-high 13 points for the Cyclones (5-3).

Both Eastern View squads return to action Tuesday, with the girls visiting James Monroe and the boys hosting them.