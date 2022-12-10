High school basketball: Cyclones come up short against Campbell, Caroline

With three wins in its first four games, the Eastern View boys basketball team felt good about its chances heading into an early season Battlefield District showdown with Caroline Friday night.

The Cyclones walked out of the game feeling a little less certain about where they stand in a district where they went unbeaten a year ago.

Gabe Campbell put on a show, tallying 27 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots as Caroline downed Eastern View 77-68 in the district opener for both squads.

“They’re good,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said of the Cavaliers. “My hat’s off to them, because they just came out and beat us tonight.”

Campbell, a senior guard who’s a three-year starter, scored 16 of his points over the final two quarters to help homestanding Caroline (2-1) build on a slim 33-31 halftime lead. He sank a pair of 3-pointers during that time and went a perfect 4 for 4 at the free-throw line in the contest’s final minutes to help seal the victory.

“[Campbell] was very aggressive tonight,” Cavaliers head coach Antoine Johnson said. “And the thing about him is that he can play inside and out, and he’s not afraid to crash the boards like he did tonight. That kind of versatility can cause problems for other teams.”

Campbell got help from two other experienced seniors in Jalen Haney and Carson Lyons, who scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

“Both of those guys are returnees from last year’s team who will play a big part in how far we go this season,” Johnson said of the pair. “They came up big tonight.”

Haney registered 10 points and Campbell nine in the third period, as Caroline opened up an 11-point edge, 43-32. Eastern View rallied to trim the deficit to 55-51 by the start of the fourth, but Johnson said the Cavaliers were able to buckle down because they still had a third-quarter meltdown from Monday’s 82-64 loss to Mills Godwin on their minds.

“We had a letdown against a very good Godwin team where we went from being down one at halftime to down 20,” he said.

“So the focus was on playing four full quarters today, and I’m happy with how the guys responded.”

Caroline went an impressive 20 for 23 at the free-throw line, including a 12-of-13 effort in the fourth period.

Senior guard Jase Jackson finished with 15 points to pace the Cyclones, who built a 20-12 advantage in the first quarter. Freshman Josh Seworder added 12 and sophomore Cam Roy contributed 11.

“We are a good team that needs to continue to develop good habits that will lead to our success,” Thornhill said.

“We didn’t execute on offense. We need to do a better job making layups and free throws.

Eastern View converted just 11 of 22 free-throw attempts, including a 6-for-15 effort in the second half.

The Cyclones are back in action Tuesday, when they host Chancellor.

Eastern View 20 11 20 17 — 68

Caroline 12 21 22 22 — 77

Eastern View (3-1): Darius Stafford 9, Bryce Cliette 0, Tyree Webster 3, Jayce Clancey 4, Cam Roy 11, Jase Jackson 15, Montreal Streat 6, Jose Seworder 12, Jimmy Waters 8. Totals: 27 11-22 68.

Caroline (2-1): Gabe Campbell 27, Carson Lyons 14, Jay Freeman 9, DeJon Williams 6, Dennel Douglas 0, Adam Tatham 4, Exavier Smith 2, Jalen Haney 15. Totals: 24 20-23 77.

3-pointers: Eastern View 3 (Roy, Jackson, Seworder). Caroline 9 (Lyons 3, Haney 3, Campbell 2, Freeman).