High school basketball: Cyclones' Long, Hunter named second-team all-state

“It’s a blessing to be be named all-state,” Long said. “Even though the season didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to, I feel like we were able to accomplish a lot. We really came a long way through this whole pandemic considering we couldn’t have any summer workouts and we weren’t able to compete against each other the way we normally would due to COVID-19 protocols.”

“They both worked so hard to get us as far we went,” said Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill, who guided the squad to a 13-3 record in his sixth year at the helm. “It’s a testament to how badly they wanted to leave a lasting mark on our program and our community. It’s just a very well-deserved honor for both of them.”

Comprising the rest of the second team is Courtland’s Aaron Brooks and Xander Alston, Loudoun County’s George Mwesigwa and Brendan Boyers, Smithfield’s Troy Giles, Broad Run’s Matin Perdue, Blacksburg’s Matt Joyce and Halifax County’s Jaden Waller.

The state player of the year is Handley’s Demitri Gardner, who averaged 25.5 points and 10 boards an outing while shooting an eye-popping 63% from the field for the state runner-up Judges.