High school basketball: Cyclones' Long, Hunter named second-team all-state

The 2020-21 season was a memorable one for the Eastern View boys basketball team. The Cyclones won the Region 4B championship and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals, both firsts in the program’s 13-year history.
As a result of Eastern View’s banner campaign, a pair of Cyclones were recently honored with second-team all-state accolades by the Virginia High School Coaches Association (VHSCA).
Senior point guard D’Aze Hunter was recognized by the VHSCA after a postseason where he scored a combined 34 points in Eastern View’s regional victories over top seeds Hanover and Courtland. He averaged team-highs of 16 points, seven assists and three steals per contest, as well as chipping in six rebounds an outing.
“It feels good to make [all-state],” Hunter said. “It was a goal of mine to make it, especially after the great season we had.”
Joining Hunter is teammate Corey Long. A 6-foot-5 junior forward, the bruising specimen nicknamed “Tank” by his coaches and peers averaged a double-double this year, tallying 12 points and a team-best 11 boards per game.
Like Hunter, Long was clutch for the Cyclones during the postseason. He recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds against Hanover, 10 points and 13 boards against Courtland and 18 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots in Eastern View’s 56-49 loss to eventual state champion Smithfield in the Final Four.
“It’s a blessing to be be named all-state,” Long said. “Even though the season didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to, I feel like we were able to accomplish a lot. We really came a long way through this whole pandemic considering we couldn’t have any summer workouts and we weren’t able to compete against each other the way we normally would due to COVID-19 protocols.”
“They both worked so hard to get us as far we went,” said Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill, who guided the squad to a 13-3 record in his sixth year at the helm. “It’s a testament to how badly they wanted to leave a lasting mark on our program and our community. It’s just a very well-deserved honor for both of them.”
Comprising the rest of the second team is Courtland’s Aaron Brooks and Xander Alston, Loudoun County’s George Mwesigwa and Brendan Boyers, Smithfield’s Troy Giles, Broad Run’s Matin Perdue, Blacksburg’s Matt Joyce and Halifax County’s Jaden Waller.
The state player of the year is Handley’s Demitri Gardner, who averaged 25.5 points and 10 boards an outing while shooting an eye-popping 63% from the field for the state runner-up Judges.
Joining Gardner on the first team is teammate Chaz Lattimore, Smithfield’s Corey Moye and Rashad Tucker, Monacan’s Rasheed Daniels and Ja’Mais Werts, Halifax County’s Kam Roberts and Kevon Ferrell, Pulaski County’s A.J. McCloud and Grafton’s O.J. Jackson.
Smithfield’s Theotis Porter is coach of the year after leading the Packers to a perfect 10-0 mark and the program’s first state championship.
VHSCA CLASS 4 ALL-STATE BOYSPlayer of the year: Demitri Gardner (Handley)
Coach of the year: Theotis Porter (Smithfield)
FIRST TEAM
Demitri Gardner (Han), Chaz Lattimore (Han), Corey Moye (Smi), Rashad Tucker (Smi), Rasheed Daniels (Mon), Ja’Mais Werts (Mon), Kam Roberts (HC), Kevon Ferrell (HC), A.J. McCloud (PC), O.J. Jackson (Gra).
SECOND TEAM
D’Aze Hunter (EV), Corey Long (EV), Aaron Brooks (Ct), Xander Alston (Ct), George Mwesigwa (LC), Brendan Boyers (LC), Troy Giles (Smi), Matin Perdue (BR), Matt Joyce (Bla), Jaden Waller (HC).
