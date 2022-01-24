High school basketball: Cyclones sweep doubleheader with Blue Devils

After his team lost its season opener to Albemarle on Nov. 30, Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill spoke about building team chemistry and cohesiveness in time for the season’s stretch run after the holidays.

So far, it appears things are going according to Thornhill’s plan.

Four players scored in double figures as the Cyclones easily dispatched crosstown rival Culpeper 94-68 last Friday night at Culpeper Middle School. It was Eastern View’s ninth victory in a row since that loss to Albemarle.

“We continue to get better with each practice and game,” Thornhill said after the win. “All you can ask for is to keep improving.”

The Cyclones (9-1 overall, 4-0 Battlefield District) improved as the contest wore on, building a 20-14 first-quarter lead and expanding on it over each of the final three periods.

Senior center Corey Long scored six points in the opening stanza and another seven in the second, pushing Eastern View’s edge to 43-29 at halftime.

Long finished the night with 18 points.

“He’s been so consistent for us this season,” Thornhill said of Long, who is the Cyclones’ leading scorer this season. “He really helps set the tone for us, and he certainly did that tonight, especially early in .”

Fellow senior Rickey Butler also scored 18 points, though his performance was notable for a different reason--it was his first game this season after recently being declared academically eligible to play.

“Getting him back is a big deal for us,” Thornhill said of the 6-foot-6 swingman. “Not only is he a three-year starter, but his size helps us a lot defensively and in the rebounding department.”

Butler tallied 12 of his points after intermission, including a long 3-pointer from the left wing that he launched from well behind the line.

While Butler and the 6-5 Long gave the Blue Devils fits all night long, Eastern View also got plenty of valuable contributions from its guards.

Junior Tyree Webster scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, extinguishing any comeback hopes Culpeper may have had after trailing 61-43 at the conclusion of the third period.

Sophomore D’Myo Hunter chipped in 12 points, while classmate Amaree Robinson added eight.

“We did a great job playing together,” Thornhill said.

The Blue Devils (3-9, 2-3) were led by Nate Amos’ game-high 28 points. Just two days after connecting on five treys and pouring in 34 points in Culpeper’s 71-67 overtime win against Chancellor, the sharpshooting junior guard sank four 3s against the Cyclones.

Senior center Quentin Butler also reached double figures for the Blue Devils, finishing with 15 points. Classmate Zach Eckard added 13, making four treys.

Eastern View will host Chancellor on Tuesday, while Culpeper welcomes Caroline.

E. View 20 23 18 33—94

Culpeper 14 15 14 25—68

Eastern View (9-1, 4-0): Xavier Terrell 3, Rickey Butler 18, Tyree Webster 22, Dom Sasso 0, Corey Long 18, D’Myo Hunter 12, Jase Jackson 3, Montreal Streat 3, Bryce Cliette 2, Amaree Robinson 8, Jimmy Waters 5. Totals: 37 12-22 94.

Culpeper (3-9, 2-3): Nate Amos 28, Tyler Simmons 0, Collin McClanahan 5, Zach Eckard 13, Malachi Terrell 7, Quentin Butler 15, Jayden Johnson 0. Totals: 24 10-18 68.

3-pointers: Eastern View 8 (Webster 4, Butler 2, Hunter, Jackson). Culpeper 10 (Amos 4, Eckard 4, McClanahan, Terrell).

Girls basketballEASTERN VIEW 43, CULPEPER 25

Much like the boys squad, the Cyclone girls continued their own run of success, clamping down on the Blue Devils for their fifth straight victory in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader at CMS.

As she has for much of the season, Ange Hyonkeu paced Eastern View’s scoring attack. The freshman guard scored all 15 of her points over the first three quarters, propelling the Cyclones to a 31-20 advantage.

Four other players tallied at least four points each for Eastern View (8-1, 4-0), led by Trinity Washington’s six and Leila Hackley’s five. Destiny Washington and Kolby Smoot chipped in four apiece.

Autumn Fairfax was high scorer for Culpeper (1-10, 1-3), finishing with 14 points.

Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance, which included a dismal 3-for-10 effort at the free throw line and a narrow 19-18 lead at halftime. However, he acknowledged rivalry games are always a unique hurdle to clear.

“I’m not very happy with the way we played and the girls are not very happy with the way they played,” McCombs said. “But any time the two county rivals play, you can throw records out because these girls all know each other so well and want to win so badly.

“It wasn’t easy, and we were very discouraged in the first half,” he continued. “But the thing I like about my kids is they are fighters and they don’t quit. They’re very coachable, and we made some adjustments at halftime, held [Culpeper] to just seven points in the second half and got the win. That’s all that matters.”

Eastern View will travel to Chancellor Tuesday, while Culpeper visits Caroline.

Eastern View 10 9 12 12—43

Culpeper 10 8 2 5—25

Eastern View (8-1, 4-0): Ange Hyonkeu 15, Trinity Washington 6, McKenna Warren 2, Leila Hackley 5, Saniya Brown 2, Kaidence Brown 3, Destiny Washington 4, Faith Tingler 2, Kolby Smoot 4. Totals: 18 3-10 43.

Culpeper (1-10, 1-3): Susie Ishmael 2, Ella Corbin 4, Aveonna Sloane 0, Autumn Fairfax 14, Julianna Groves 2, Kelley Hutcherson 3. Totals: 9 6-15 25.

3-pointers: Eastern View 4 (Hyonkeu 3, Hackley). Culpeper 1 (Hutcherson).

