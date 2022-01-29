High school basketball: Cyclones sweep season series with Blue Devils

A quick glance at the Eastern View basketball team’s schedule thus far would suggest to the untrained eye that the Cyclones have had an easy time of it for much of this season.

Those who have followed the squad closely, however, are aware of a much different story.

Before the campaign ever began, Eastern View lost two of its three projected returning starters from last year’s Class 4 state semifinal team. Senior guard Taharka Siaca Bey elected to transfer, while senior swingman Rickey Butler was declared academically ineligible.

Despite those setbacks, the Cyclones shook off a season-opening loss to Class 5 power Albemarle by winning their next nine games. Butler regained his eligibility two weeks ago, just in time to score 18 points in Eastern View’s 94-68 victory over crosstown rival Culpeper on Jan. 21.

The Cyclones weren’t quite out of the woods yet though. Last week, head coach Patrick Thornhill tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to isolate himself from his squad and turn the reins over to assistant coach Jerome Pollard for the time being.

No Thornhill? No problem for Eastern View.

Corey Long and D’Myo Hunter both recorded double-doubles, and four Cyclones scored in double figures as Eastern View dismantled Culpeper for the second time in less than a week, 93-66, on Thursday night.

Eastern View (11-1 overall, 6-0 district) has now won 11 games in a row and sits tied with Courtland (14-2, 9-0) for first place in the Battlefield District. The two teams are also neck and neck for a high seed in next month’s Region 4B tournament--the Cougars currently hold the No. 2 spot with a 33.13 power rating, while the Cyclones are third with a 32.55.

“Man, that was awesome,” Pollard said after Thursday’s contest. “I’ve always wanted to coach in an atmosphere like we had tonight.”

Fans of both squads packed Eastern View’s gym well before tipoff, with many of them probably hoping for a more competitive matchup than their previous meeting. It looked like that might happen for a little more than a quarter before the Cyclones’ size and depth took over.

The Blue Devils (4-11, 3-5) traded blows with their hosts early on thanks to the play of Nate Amos and Quentin Butler. Amos scored seven points and Butler tallied five in the first period, and Eastern View led just 21-18 as it came to a close.

Junior guard Jase Jackson got the Cyclones going in the second stanza, scoring 10 points and sinking a pair of 3-pointers to buoy them to a 46-32 halftime advantage. Hunter chipped in as well, tallying five points in the frame.

Hunter, a sophomore guard, finished the night with 11 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Jackson tallied 17 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Long took over from there, recording 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. The 6-foot-6 senior center also pulled down 17 rebounds.

Not to be overlooked was sophomore guard Amaree Robinson, who scored 10 of his 15 points in the third quarter as Eastern View extended its edge to 70-44.

“Overall we played well,” Pollard said. “We had a couple mishaps on offense in the first half, but our defense stayed sound.”

Pollard went on to address the defensive job the Cyclones did on Amos, who finished the game with 16 points after pouring in 28 against them the first time around.

“We knew coming in that we had to do a better job controlling Amos and I think we did that,” he remarked.

Amos was Culpeper’s high scorer, while Zach Eckard added 14 points and Butler totaled 11.

Despite the rush of leading Eastern View to victory over its rival in front of a packed house, Pollard said he’ll welcome a return to normalcy when Thornhill returns to the bench.

“Hurry back Coach Thornhill,” he said with a chuckle.

The Cyclones will welcome in James Monroe on Tuesday, while the Blue Devils are set to host Spotsylvania the same night.

Culpeper 18 14 12 22—66

Eastern View 21 25 24 23—93

Culpeper (4-11, 3-5): Nate Amos 16, Justin Corbin 4, Blake Bailey 6, Collin McClanahan 6, Zach Eckard 14, Malachi Terrell 2, Austin Warren 3, Quentin Butler 11, Jayden Johnson 4. Totals: 22 14-18 66.

Eastern View (11-1, 6-0): Rickey Butler 3, Tyree Webster 6, Dom Sasso 7, Corey Long 24, D’Myo Hunter 11, Jase Jackson 17, Montreal Streat 2, Bryce Cliette 1, Amaree Robinson 15, Jimmy Waters 7. Totals: 38 10-15 93.

3-pointers: Culpeper 8 (Eckard 3, Amos 2, Bailey 2, Warren). Eastern View 7 (Jackson 3, Butler, Sasso, Hunter, Robinson).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 49, CULPEPER 47

Ange Hyonkeu and Trinity Washington scored 12 points apiece as the Cyclone girls held off the Blue Devils late in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader at Eastern View.

Washington recorded nine points and Hyonkeu seven in the first half to help the Cyclones (9-2, 5-1) take a 28-23 lead into intermission.

Culpeper (1-12, 1-5) rallied to tie the score at 39-all by the end of the third period thanks to Autumn Fairfax, who scored eight of her game-high 16 points during that stanza.

Aveonna Sloane added 14 points for the Blue Devils, who visit Spotsylvania Tuesday.

Eastern View will also be on the road Tuesday as it travels to James Monroe.

Culpeper 8 15 16 8—47

Eastern View 18 10 11 10—49

Culpeper (1-12, 1-5): Tatum Deane 2, Susie Ishmael 6, Ella Corbin 0, Aveonna Sloane 14, Autumn Fairfax 16, Julianna Groves 4, Kelley Hutcherson 5. Totals: 16 10-18 47.

Eastern View (9-2, 5-1): Ange Hyonkeu 12, Trinity Washington 12, McKenna Warren 6, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 3, Kaidence Brown 4, Destiny Washington 7, Faith Tingler 0, Kolby Smoot 2. Totals: 19 6-12 49.

3-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Sloane 4, Hutcherson). Eastern View 5 (Hyonkeu 2, T, Washington, Hackley, S. Brown).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.