High school basketball: Despite regional inequity, Cyclone girls make their case for top seed

With a potent mixture of youth and experience, the Eastern View girls basketball team has spun its way through the competition so far this season.

The Cyclones (15-2 overall, 11-1 district) finished the regular season tied with Courtland (15-6, 12-1) in the loss column atop the Battlefield District and in possession of the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B power-point standings. Their 32.59 power rating leads Hanover (31.60) and Mechanicsville (31.40) in the race to secure the top seed and homecourt advantage throughout the regional tournament, which begins Friday.

However, Eastern View finds itself at a decided disadvantage in the final days before that tourney tips off.

Hanover and Mechanicsville were scheduled to face each other on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday, with those matchups concluding their respective regular-season slates and influencing how the top three seeds will shake out.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones are preparing for the Battlefield District tournament, which tips off Tuesday night at Courtland. They are the second seed in that tourney and will square off with No. 3 Chancellor (11-9, 9-4) at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The problem for Eastern View is that district tournament games do not count toward power-point rankings in Region 4B, where the Battlefield is the only district that still holds a postseason tourney. Because of that, the Cyclones could win the district tournament and still lose the top spot in the region.

While the Battlefield holds its tournament in the final week leading up to regionals every year, teams from the Capital (Hanover, Mechanicsville, Atlee, Henrico, Patrick Henry-Ashland and Varina), Central (Dinwiddie and Matoaca) and Dominion (George Wythe-Richmond, Huguenot, Monacan and Powhatan) districts use that week to make up contests that were postponed earlier in the season and, in some cases, add games that could improve their power-point rating.

Both Hanover-Mechanicsville matchups are makeup games that were wiped out due to snow last month. By comparison, Eastern View had contests with Courtland and Caroline that were also snowed out last month, but the Cyclones were unable to make either of them up prior to the start of the district tournament, missing out on potential power points as a result.

“I can’t keep up with it,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said last week. “We can only take things one day and one game at a time and control what we can control.”

To their credit, the Cyclones have done just that throughout their campaign.

Eastern View started off 8-1, with a close loss to Fauquier (44-42) in a nondistrict tilt on Dec. 14. Following a 46-41 road loss to Chancellor on Jan. 25, they rattled off seven consecutive victories to close the regular season.

Eastern View’s trademark throughout the year has been its stingy defense. The Cyclones are allowing a meager 37.5 points per game, and they’ve surrendered 33 points or fewer on seven different occasions.

“It’s a hard-working group of girls that understands defense is what wins games,” McCombs said. “They work so hard in practice every day and take pride in taking away scoring opportunities from their opponents.”

Offensively, Eastern View has been led by Ange Hyonkeu. The freshman guard is averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game in her first tour of duty at the varsity level.

McCombs said Hyonkeu isn’t phased by going up against bigger, more experienced players. He believes that’s at least partly due to the fact that she practiced with the Cyclones’ varsity a season ago.

“We didn’t have a JV team last year because of low turnout due to the pandemic,” he said. “So while she would have been on the JV team otherwise, she got to practice with the varsity girls every single day. I don’t believe she was lacking confidence to begin with, but I think practicing with us contributed quite a bit to her confidence level.

“She may be small, but she sure doesn’t play like it,” he added.

Eastern View’s other double-figure scorer this season is McKenna Warren. The senior forward is averaging 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“McKenna is a four-year varsity player who has really seen it all with us,” McCombs said. “She’s battled through some injuries over the years to really become the leader and the player she is now, and her performance, especially over the second half of the season, has been a major reason why we are where we are.”

The Cyclones’ other senior, point guard Trinity Washington, returned to the team after opting out last year, and her all-around contributions have been critical to the squad’s success.

“She’s at the center of everything we do,” McCombs said of Washington, who’s averaging seven points, six assists and four rebounds. “She sets up her teammates very well, and most of the time when we score, you can bet it’s because of something that she did.”

McCombs went out of his way to heap extra praise on Warren and Washington for their leadership.

“Both McKenna and Trinity lead by example,” he said. “They don’t just expect the other girls to do what is expected of them; they do it themselves, and their effort and energy is contagious.”

Washington’s younger sister, junior Destiny Washington, is also one of Eastern View’s top players. She’s averaging nine points and seven rebounds.

Another junior, Saniya Brown, is just as capable of doing damage. In a 65-33 win over King George last Wednesday, she sank five 3-pointers on her way to a 20-point outing.

“The thing about these ladies is that they’re so coachable,” McCombs said. “They listen and hold each other accountable. This may not be the most talented team I’ve ever had, but it’s the closest, most tight-knit one.”

