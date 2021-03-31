High school basketball: Eastern View's Terese Greene named second-team all-state

Ever the perfectionist, Terese pointed out one goal she set for herself that she was unable to achieve.

“I received many accolades during my high school career,” said Greene, who helped lead the Cyclones to the state tournament in each of her first three seasons. “But the one thing I was not able to accomplish during my time here was winning a state title and a ring.”

Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs doesn’t believe the lack of a championship does anything to tarnish Greene’s legacy.

“She grew as a player and a person for four years, culminating with the leadership role she took on this year with our team being as young as it was,” he said. “But throughout her entire career, she showed a willingness to make her teammates better, and she still managed to accomplish the things she did without being a bit selfish.”

Greene is currently choosing between a handful of potential landing spots where she can continue her career at the next level.

“She has toured several schools and met with the coaches at each of them regarding playing at the college level,” Kecia said. “She’s hoping to make a decision within the next several weeks.”

“Wherever I end up, I’m just looking forward to playing college basketball,” Terese remarked.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.