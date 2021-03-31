High school basketball: Eastern View's Terese Greene named second-team all-state

Terese Greene began her high school career as an all-state player, and now she’s finishing it as one.
The Eastern View senior was recently named second-team Class 4 all-state by the Virginia High School Coaches Association after averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Cyclones this season.
Greene, who finished No. 2 on Eastern View’s all-time career scoring list with 1,275 points, received all-state accolades in all four years she played for the Cyclones. She was honored by the VHSCA every season, and made the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 all-state team as both a freshman and a sophomore.
The VHSL opted not to vote on all-state teams following this year’s COVID-shortened campaign.
“It’s been a blessing to make all-state while playing the last four years for [Eastern View]” Greene said. “I will truly miss playing here.”
Kecia Washburn Greene, Terese’s mother, said her daughter’s decorated career has been a source of family pride.
“Terese’s dad, brother and myself are very proud of her accomplishments, both on and off the court,” she said. “She set certain goals for herself and worked very hard to attain them. She wanted to reach the 1,000-point milestone, which she accomplished her junior year. After she made [all-state] as a freshman, she was determined to do it for her remaining three years as well, which she also did.”
Ever the perfectionist, Terese pointed out one goal she set for herself that she was unable to achieve.
“I received many accolades during my high school career,” said Greene, who helped lead the Cyclones to the state tournament in each of her first three seasons. “But the one thing I was not able to accomplish during my time here was winning a state title and a ring.”
Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs doesn’t believe the lack of a championship does anything to tarnish Greene’s legacy.
“She grew as a player and a person for four years, culminating with the leadership role she took on this year with our team being as young as it was,” he said. “But throughout her entire career, she showed a willingness to make her teammates better, and she still managed to accomplish the things she did without being a bit selfish.”
Greene is currently choosing between a handful of potential landing spots where she can continue her career at the next level.
“She has toured several schools and met with the coaches at each of them regarding playing at the college level,” Kecia said. “She’s hoping to make a decision within the next several weeks.”
“Wherever I end up, I’m just looking forward to playing college basketball,” Terese remarked.
