High school basketball: New-look Cyclones blow by Falcons in season opener

With four starters gone from a squad that finished 20-2 and won the Battlefield District championship last season, the Eastern View boys basketball team figures to look a bit different this year.

Gone are Corey Long and Rickey Butler, who at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively, controlled the paint for the Cyclones before graduating last spring.

The absence of Eastern View's two big men was noticeable during Monday night's season opener against visiting Fauquier, but not in a bad way. The guard-heavy Cyclones showcased a new, up-tempo style that produced an easy 96-72 victory over the Falcons.

“We were able to rebound and run,” veteran Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “I thought we played good team ball with a lot of energy.”

By the end of the first quarter, the Cyclones had raced out to a 25-11 lead, knocking down four 3-pointers along the way.

Eastern View connected on four more treys in the second period, opening up a 54-34 halftime advantage and coasting from there.

Junior guard Darius Stafford sank a pair of those 3s and finished the night with a team-high 21 points in his Cyclone debut, while senior backcourt mate Jase Jackson added three treys in a 20-point effort.

The play of Stafford, a Riverbend transfer, and Jackson, who logged key minutes off the bench a year ago, is something Thornhill is watching closely. In the past three months, Eastern View lost veteran guards Amaree Robinson (transferred to Blue Ridge School in August) and D'Myo Hunter (shoulder injury suffered during football playoffs in early November), turning what was supposed to be an area of strength for the Cyclones into one of uncertainty.

So far, Thornhill has been impressed with what he's seen from the pair during preseason scrimmages and Monday's contest.

“Darius and Jase are playing well and doing a great job running our offense,” he said. “They are making the right reads on offense and defense. Their leadership is key, too.”

While Stafford and Jackson got their points, they also left plenty to go around for their teammates. Four other Eastern View players reached double-figures, with Jimmy Waters scoring 14 points, Tyree Webster and Montreal Streat chipping in 12 each and Cam Roy finishing with 11.

“Team chemistry is coming around,” Thornhill said. “Our guys do a great job playing together on offense and defense.”

Fauquier (0-1) was paced by Dylan Donner, who scored 21 points. Travis Brock added 14.

The Cyclones expect to face a stiff challenge in their next game, which is a Tuesday night tilt at perennial Central Virginia powerhouse Albemarle.

“We are going to take it a day and a game at a time. We will get better each day,” Thornhill said.

Fauquier 11 23 20 18 -- 72

Eastern View 25 29 19 23 -- 96

Fauquier (0-1): Nick Rhodes 2, Travis Brock 14, Rey Ruiz 5, Dylan Donner 21, Raashad Russell 1, Damari Williams 8, Joe Jacques Guzman 3, Howard Burnett 2, Owen Thorpe 8, Zach Potucek 8. Totals: 21 25-33 72.

Eastern View (1-0): Darius Stafford 21, Bryce Cliette 2, Tyree Webster 12, Jayce Clancey 2, Cam Roy 11, Jase Jackson 20, Montreal Streat 12, Valentin Mancha 0, Ian King 0, Josh Seworder 2, Jimmy Waters 14. Totals: 34 20-31 96.

3-pointers: Fauquier 5 (Brock, Ruiz, Williams, Jacques Guzman, Potucek). Eastern View 8 (Jackson 3, Stafford 2, Roy 2, Webster).

BOYS BASKETBALL

ORANGE 69, CULPEPER 54

The visiting Hornets picked up the win in the season opener for both squads. Chase Rollins led Orange with 18 points and eight rebounds, Jiderious Brown scored 14 points, Braylon White chipped in 11 points and nine assists, and Brody Foran added 11 points and six rebounds.

Orange returns to action when it visits Madison County on Friday. Culpeper hosts Madison County on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 56, FAUQUIER 26

The Cyclones rolled over the host Falcons thanks to 13 points from Ange Hyonkeu and 11 from Leila Hackley.

Eastern View's defense clamped down on Fauquier, holding it to six points or less in three out of four quarters.

April Belcher scored 10 points to lead the Falcons.

The Cyclones will play their home opener against Liberty (Bealeton) Thursday night.

EASTERN VIEW 15 15 14 12 -- 56

FAUQUIER 5 6 12 3 -- 26

Eastern View (1-0): Ange Hyonkeu 13, Morgan Hoffman 0, Zaria Brown 5, Leila Hackley 11, Saniya Brown 8, Keke Humphrey 0, Mia Tinsley 5, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 6, Destiny Washington 6, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smoot 2. Totals: 23 4-10 56.

Fauquier (0-1): Taylor Knighting 0, Kenza Chienku 3, Kara Kaltreider 2, April Belcher 10, Mia Marcus 3, Lydia Lovell 0, Shannon Seiler 2, Brooke Belcher 0, Felicity Awunganyi 4, Delaney Faulk 0, Mia Thorpe 2. Totals: 11 4-14 26.

3-pointers: Eastern View 6 (Hackley 3, S. Brown 2, Tinsley). Fauquier 0.

CULPEPER 65, ORANGE 56

Autumn Fairfax tallied 26 points and 10 blocked shots, and freshman Amyah Robinson scored 19 points to spearhead the Blue Devils' attack in a road victory over the Hornets.

Culpeper visits Madison County Wednesday.