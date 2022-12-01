High school basketball roundup: Blue Devils swept by Mountaineers

Bryce Breeden scored 21 points and Leroy Yates chipped in 14 to buoy the Madison County boys basketball team to a 70-54 win over host Culpeper Wednesday night.

Breeden tallied 14 of his points before halftime to help stake the Mountaineers (1-0) to a 41-16 lead. Yates, meanwhile, scored 12 points on four 3-pointers during that time.

Max Lohr added 11 points to Madison's winning effort.

The Blue Devils (0-2) were able to cut the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer. Senior guard Nate Amos fueled the rally, scoring 16 of his game-high 27 points in the second half.

No other Culpeper player scored in double-figures, though Elijah Mancha and Austin Warren both finished with six points.

The Blue Devils will travel to Louisa Friday, then visit the Mountaineers on Tuesday.

Madison hosts Orange Friday.

Madison County 21 20 13 16 -- 70

Culpeper 6 10 22 16 -- 54

Madison County (1-0): Nehemiah West 0, Max Lohr 11, Will Dickey 0, Seth McLearen 6, Bryce Breeden 21, Wade Fox 6, Aiden Foster 4, Billy Acton 8, Lenny Yates 14. Totals: 28 7-9 70.

Culpeper (0-2): Nate Amos 27, Matthew Amos 3, Devin Scott 0, DeVaughn Cooper 4, Elijah Mancha 6, Adam Gessler 0, Austin Warren 6, Jaidyn Johnson 5, Elijah Simpson 3. Totals: 17 17-30 54.

3-pointers: Madison County 7 (Yates 4, Breeden 3). Culpeper 3 (N. Amos, Warren, Simpson).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MADISON COUNTY 54, CULPEPER 46

Autumn Fairfax finished with a game-high 31 points and six blocked shots, but it wasn't enough in the Blue Devils' road loss.

Culpeper travels to Louisa Friday.

TUESDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALBEMARLE 67, EASTERN VIEW 59

A cold-shooting second quarter doomed the Cyclones in a road defeat at the hands of the Patriots.

Eastern View led 14-10 after the opening stanza, but managed just six points in the second and trailed 27-20 at halftime.

Albemarle extended its advantage to 50-38 by the end of the third quarter.

The Cyclones (1-1) were paced offensively by Jace Jackson's 12 points, while Darius Stafford and Tyree Webster added 10 apiece.

Carter Wesson scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the fourth period for the Patriots (1-0). Christian Humes and La'mari Parler added 14 each.

Eastern View will be back in action when it visits Fauquier Tuesday.

Eastern View 14 6 18 21 -- 59

Albemarle 10 17 23 17 -- 67

Eastern View (1-1): Darius Stafford 10, Bryce Cliette 6, Tyree Webster 10, Jayce Clancey 7, Cam Roy 6, Jase Jackson 12, Montreal Streat 6, Valentin Mancha 0, Ian King 0, Josh Seworder 0, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 22 9-18 59.

Albemarle (1-0): Noah Grevious 6, Ben Wesson 8, Christian Humes 14, Carter Wesson 15, La'mari Parler 14, Hayden Yow 0, Bryson Bowen 0, Cay'Man Laurent 5, Quay Giles 5. Totals: 25 11-20 67.

3-pointers: Eastern View 6 (Webster 2, Roy 2, Clancey, Jackson). Albemarle 6 (Humes 2, C. Wesson 2, Grevious, Laurent).