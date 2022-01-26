High school basketball roundup: Culpeper, Eastern View boys win, girls teams come up short

The Culpeper boys basketball team built a 44-37 lead through three quarters, then converted 13 of 22 free throws in the final period to hold off visiting Caroline for a 61-57 Battlefield District victory Tuesday night.

Quentin Butler scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Blue Devils (4-10 overall, 3-4 district), who have now won two of their past three contests. The 6-foot-5 senior center tallied 12 of his points before halftime, helping Culpeper take a 26-22 advantage into the locker room, then sank all four of his attempts at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Nate Amos was the only other Blue Devil to reach double figures, finishing with 19 points. The junior point guard was a mainstay at the foul line, connecting on 9 of 14 attempts there.

As a team, Culpeper finished 22 of 38 at the line.

Caroline (9-4, 3-3) was paced by Shawn Harris’ 16 points, while Jay Freeman added 13 and Dominque Washington chipped in 10. It was the Cavaliers’ second straight loss and third in five games since starting the season 7-1.

Caroline 16 6 15 20 — 57

Culpeper 10 16 18 17 — 61

Caroline (9-4, 3-3): Dominque Washington 10, Gabe Campbell 2, Jay Freeman 13, Carson Lyons 9, Shaun Harris 16, Chris Wyche 2, Jalen Haney 5, Jacob Brown 0. Totals: 18 14-24 57.

Culpeper (4-10, 3-4): Nate Amos 19, Blake Bailey 3, Collin McClanahan 6, Zach Eckard 4, Malachi Terrell 7, Quentin Butler 21, Jayden Johnson 1. Totals: 18 22-38 61.

3-pointers: Caroline 7 (Washington 3, Lyons 2, Freeman, Haney). Culpeper 3 (Amos 2, Bailey).

EASTERN VIEW 76, CHANCELLOR 40

Corey Long exploded for 32 points, 16 rebounds and five steals to help the homestanding Cyclones push their winning streak to 10 games with a lopsided district victory over the Chargers.

Jase Jackson contributed 15 points to Eastern View’s winning cause, while Rickey Butler and Tyree Webster totaled eight apiece and Jimmy Waters finished with seven.

The Cyclones (10-1, 5-0) jumped out to a 22-2 lead after one quarter of play and never looked back.

Cameron Canty, Camden Dodson, Zach Anderson and Josh Mattey led Chancellor (1-10, 1-5) with six points each.

Chancellor 2 19 12 7 — 40

Eastern View 22 18 20 16 — 76

Chancellor (1-10, 1-5): Lucas Hufner 0, Kadin Burnard 5, Aaron Dabney 4, Javontae Mickens 0, Cameron Canty 6, Jordan Nickerson 5, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 6, Zach Anderson 6, Josh Mattey 6, Christian Nickerson 0, Alexis Sagardia 0. Totals: 13 11-21 40.

Eastern View (10-1, 5-0): Rickey Butler 8, Tyree Webster 8, Dom Sasso 0, Corey Long 32, D’Myo Hunter 2, Jase Jackson 15, Montreal Streat 0, Bryce Cliette 2, Amaree Robinson 2, Jimmy Waters 7. Totals: 29 13-18 76.

3-pointers: Chancellor 3 (Mattey 2, Burnard). Eastern View 5 (Jackson 3, Butler, Webster).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHANCELLOR 46, EASTERN VIEW 41

A slow start doomed the visiting Cyclones as they suffered their first setback in district play.

Eastern View (8-2, 4-1) fell behind 17-6 after the opening stanza and trailed 34-22 heading into the final period before cutting the Chargers’ edge to 43-39 with 31 seconds to play.

Freshman Ange Hyonkeu scored 13 points and junior Destiny Washington finished with 12 to pace the Cyclones.

It was the fourth consecutive win for Chancellor (6-6, 4-2), which got 14 points from Kendall Scott and nine from Anastazja Arvan.

Eastern View 6 8 8 19 — 41

Chancellor 17 6 11 12 — 46

Eastern View (8-2, 4-1): Ange Hyonkeu 13, Trinity Washington 0, McKenna Warren 5, Leila Hackley 6, Saniya Brown 3, Kaidence Brown 2, Destiny Washington 12. Totals: 15 7-12 41.

Chancellor (6-6, 4-2): Maya Johnson 7, Kendall Scott 14, T’Laya Johnson 5, Kaitlyn Bestick 6, Regan Bestick 4, Anastazja Arvan 9, Megan Clauser 1. Totals: 15 12-19 46.

3-pointers: Eastern View 4 (Hackley 2, Hyonkeu, S. Brown). Chancellor 4 (Arvan 2, M. Johnson, Scott).

CAROLINE 53, CULPEPER 47

Korryn Parker scored 12 points and the Cavaliers held the visiting Blue Devils to four fourth-quarter points in a Battlefield District victory.

Autumn Fairfax scored a game-high 15 points for Culpeper (1-11, 1-4), which led 43-41 entering the final stanza. Juliana Groves added 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Caroline (4-3, 1-2) visits Eastern View on Friday. But first, Culpeper and Eastern View will do battle in the first half of a girls/boys doubleheader on Thursday at EVHS. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper 11 18 14 4 — 47

Caroline 19 11 11 11 — 52

Culpeper (1-11, 1-4): Tatum Deane 6, Susan Ishmael 5, Hannah Southard 4, Ella Corbin 0, Autumn Fairfax 15, Juliana Groves 10, Kelley Hutcherson 7. Totals: 19 7–14 47.

Caroline (4-3, 1-2): Korryn Parker 12, Kayla Montgomery 8, Tinya Terrell 7, Janiyaha Pickett 6, Grace Shannon 10, Shantiyya Colvin 0, Nya Howard 8, Nina Torres 1. Totals: 21 6–18 52.

3-pointers: Culpeper 2 (Ishmael, Fairfax). Caroline 4 (Parker 2, Terrell, Howard).

