High school basketball roundup: Cyclones blow out Falcons again

Jase Jackson finished with 20 points, four assists and three steals as the Eastern View boys basketball team routed Fauquier 71-40 in a nondistrict road game Tuesday night.

Jackson scored 14 of his points in the first half as the Cyclones (2-1) built a 35-16 lead. He also connected on four of Eastern View’s 10 3-pointers in the contest.

Fellow senior guard Tyree Webster sank four treys and contributed 13 points and three steals to the Cyclones’ cause, while junior guard Darius Stafford finished with nine points, seven assists and three steals.

The Falcons (0-4) were paced by 19 points from Dylan Donner.

Eastern View opens Battlefield District play when it visits Caroline Friday night.

Eastern View 21 14 20 16 — 71

Fauquier 8 8 12 12 — 40

Eastern View (2-1): Darius Stafford 9, Bryce Cliette 0, Tyree Webster 13, Jayce Clancey 8, Cam Roy 6, Jase Jackson 20, Montreal Streat 4, Ian King 0, Jose Seworder 3, Jimmy Waters 8. Totals: 28 5-10 71.

Fauquier (0-4): Nick Rhodes 0, Rey Ruiz 9, Dylan Donner 19, Raashad Russell 0, Damari Williams 4, Joe Jacques Guzman 0, Howard Burnett 0, Owen Thorpe 6, Zach Potucek 2. Totals: 17 4-10 40.

3-pointers: Eastern View 10 (Webster 4, Jackson 3, Stafford, Roy, Seworder). Fauquier 2 (Ruiz, Donner).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MADISON COUNTY 70, CULPEPER 43

The Blue Devils fell to 1-3 with a road loss to the Mountaineers.

Culpeper plays at Fauquier Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 82, MADISON COUNTY 76

The Blue Devils avenged a loss to the Mountaineers a week ago with a nondistrict victory at home.

Culpeper (2-2) hosts Fauquier Thursday.