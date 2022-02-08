High school basketball: Warren's career night propels Cyclones to fifth straight win

McKenna Warren poured in a career-high 31 points, buoying the Eastern View girls basketball team to a 64-41 Battlefield District victory over Caroline Monday night.

Warren came out of the gate hot, tallying 19 first-half points to help stake the visiting Cyclones to a 37-17 halftime lead. The senior forward added nine more points in the fourth quarter as Eastern View (13-2 overall, 9-1 district) left little doubt about the outcome en route to its fifth straight win.

"McKenna has played well all year long but has really stepped it up the last few weeks," Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs said. "Tonight she was very patient offensively, which was the key to her success."

Freshman guard Ange Hyonkeu also reached double figures, finishing with 15 points. She sank a pair of 3-pointers in the third period that helped stymie any comeback hopes the Cavaliers may have had.

Senior guard Trinity Washington chipped in six points, while junior guard Soniya Brown contributed four.

"It was a great team win," McCombs said. "The ladies executed the game plan beautifully, especially defensively."

Caroline (6-7, 3-5) was led by 11 points from Kayla Montgomery and 10 from Jada Jeter.

Eastern View has a pair of games remaining in the regular season: a road contest at King George Wednesday and a home showdown with Courtland (14-4, 11-0) Friday. While the Cougars hold a one-game edge in the loss column for first place in the district, the Cyclones are currently the No. 1 seed in Region 4B North with a 32.13 power rating. Courtland is No. 2 with a 30.44.

"We'll keep taking things one practice, one game and one day at a time," McCombs said of his squad's approach to the season's stretch run. "The ladies just keep working hard and responding well to coaching."

Eastern View 15 22 14 13 — 64

Caroline 6 11 15 9 — 41

Eastern View (13-2, 9-1): Ange Hyonkeu 15, Trinity Washington 6, McKenna Warren 31, Leila Hackley 2, Soniya Brown 4, Kaidence Brown 2, Destiny Washington 3, Kolby Smoot 1. Totals: 26 10-20 64.

Caroline (6-7, 3-5): Korryn Parker 9, Kayla Montgomery 11, Jada Jeter 10, Tinyia Terrell 0, Janiyaha Pickett 5, Grace Shannon 6. Totals: 14 7-13 41.

3-pointers: Eastern View 2 (Hyonkeu 2). Caroline 6 (Parker 3, Jeter 2, Montgomery).

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 83, CAROLINE 66

Rickey Butler scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the homestanding Cyclones pull away from the Cavaliers for their 15th consecutive win.

Eastern View (15-1, 10-0) led just 58-51 through three quarters before Butler got hot in the fourth. The senior forward sank a 3-pointer, his second of the night, then followed that up with three baskets from close range to spark the Cyclones.

Fellow senior Corey Long finished with a game-high 26 points, while sophomore guard Amaree Robinson contributed 14 and junior guard Jase Jackson added 13.

"We were able to make some stops and hit some big shots down the stretch," Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. "Rickey is playing well for us and starting to get back into game shape after missing the first half of the season."

Gabe Campbell paced Caroline (11-7, 4-6) with 15 points. Dominque Washington chipped in 14, and Jay Freeman and Jalen Haney finished with 13 and 12, respectively.

The Cyclones remain atop the Region 4B standings with a 33.63 power rating, edging out No. 2 Courtland (33.44). The two squads will square off Friday night at Courtland, but before then, Eastern View will welcome King George on Wednesday.

Caroline 17 15 19 15 — 66

Eastern View 22 15 21 25 — 83

Caroline (11-7, 4-6): Dominque Washington 14, Gabe Campbell 15, Jay Freeman 13, Carson Lyons 0, Irving Olivis 3, Shaun Harris 9, Jalen Haney 12. Totals: 25 9-13 66.

Eastern View (15-1, 10-0): Rickey Butler 23, Tyree Webster 0, Corey Long 26, D'Myo Hunter 5, Jase Jackson 13, Montreal Streat 2, Amaree Robinson 14, Jimmy Waters 0. Totals: 36 8-15 83.

3-pointers: Caroline 7 (Haney 3, Washington 2, Freeman, Harris). Eastern View 3 (Butler 2, Jackson).

