High school boys basketball: Blue Devils find balance in victory over Falcons

Amos, a sophomore, is transitioning from shooting guard to point guard after transferring from crosstown rival Eastern View during the offseason.

“I’ve been throwing a lot of things at him,” Thompson said of Amos, who also totaled five rebounds, five steals and four assists while turning the ball over just twice. “He’s done a solid job of handling all the changes and added responsibility.”

Amos got plenty of help. Junior center Quentin Butler tallied eight of his 10 points in the first half, using his muscular 6-foot-4 frame to overpower a smaller Fauquier squad in the paint.

“He gives us that big body and a scoring presence around the basket,” Thompson said of Butler, who also pulled down six rebounds on the night. “He really cleaned some things up for us down there in the first half.”

Senior swingmen Chase Smith and Jaiden Penn picked up the slack after intermission. Smith notched 10 of his 13 points in the third period, while Penn spread seven of his 11 out through the third and fourth stanzas.

A bucket by Penn early in the final frame pushed the Blue Devils’ lead to 62-40, effectively slamming the door on the Falcons’ comeback hopes.