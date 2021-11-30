High school boys basketball: Blue Devils still feeling the effects of COVID-19

With a promising nucleus of players returning from a team that qualified for the Region 4C tournament last winter, Culpeper County High School boys basketball coach James Thompson had hoped his Blue Devils would hit the ground running to start this season.
Instead, the effects of COVID-19 have Culpeper playing catch-up as the new campaign tips off this week.
“Monday was the first time I saw most of my players,” Thompson said. “Many of them have been in quarantine because of contact tracing due to COVID-19.”
Tryouts officially began on Nov. 8, but between the COVID complications and the fact that a handful of players were still playing for the Blue Devils’ football team that qualified for the Region 3B playoffs, Thompson had very little to work with from the get-go. As a result, he was forced to cancel preseason scrimmages with Charlottesville and Monticello.
“We haven’t had enough players to even scrimmage in practice, let alone against other teams,” he said. “And we stayed away from using any JV players just in case of another COVID issue.”
With the football team eliminated from the playoffs and most of the COVID-affected players out of quarantine, Culpeper had close to a full roster as of Monday. Unfortunately, that also happened to be the same day as the Blue Devils’ season opener at Liberty (Bealeton).
“We basically passed out uniforms after school [Monday] and then got on a bus to go play Liberty,” Thompson said. “It was basically a scrimmage for us to evaluate players since we were not able to have full tryouts or a preseason scrimmage.”
Culpeper didn’t resemble a squad playing together for the first time Monday night. The Blue Devils were competitive throughout the game before falling to the Eagles 68-67.
“I think the guys played about as well as could be expected considering the circumstances,” Thompson pointed out. “They were right there until the end.”
One of the reasons Culpeper was in the contest was the play of Nathan Amos, who scored a team-high 20 points. A junior point guard, Amos is coming off a sophomore campaign where he averaged 14 points, five assists and two steals per game.
“He’s one of the top shooters in the state,” Thompson said of Amos, who connected on 45% of his 3-point attempts a season ago. “He’s still learning how to command a team at the point guard position, but he’s already opened the eyes of some college coaches.”
The Blue Devils figure to boast a potent inside-outside scoring combo in Amos and senior Quentin Butler. The 6-foot-5, 263-pound Butler averaged a double-double last year with 12 points and 10 rebounds per outing.
“Football is his primary sport, but Quentin still doubled both his scoring and rebounding output from his sophomore year to his junior year,” Thompson said. “We’re looking for him to continue that growth this season.”
In addition to Amos and Butler, Culpeper returns senior forwards Zach Eckard, Collin McClanahan and Tyler Simmons, who all saw valuable playing time last year. Eckard tallied 15 points against Liberty on Monday night.
“Those guys were role players for us last season, and they’ll be counted on to handle more responsibility this year,” Thompson said.
Thompson will also look to football players Malachi Terrell, Jayden Johnson and Larry Williams to help fill out the Blue Devils’ rotation. All three are new to the varsity level, though Terrell saw limited action after Thompson called him up from the JV team late last season.
“{span}We lost two players to graduation who are on college rosters this year in JoJo Crenshaw and Chase Smith,” Thompson said. “They can’t be replaced, so this will be a year of inexperience to some degree. We’re just trying to get through Christmas and develop some continuity and chemistry heading into the heart of district play.”{/span}
{span}Culpeper will host nondistrict rival Fauquier in its home opener on Thursday night. The Blue Devils have an eight-day layoff after that before jumping back into Battlefield District competition for the first time in over a decade with a road matchup at county rival Eastern View on Dec. 10.{/span}