High school boys basketball: Blue Devils still feeling the effects of COVID-19

With a promising nucleus of players returning from a team that qualified for the Region 4C tournament last winter, Culpeper County High School boys basketball coach James Thompson had hoped his Blue Devils would hit the ground running to start this season.

Instead, the effects of COVID-19 have Culpeper playing catch-up as the new campaign tips off this week.

“Monday was the first time I saw most of my players,” Thompson said. “Many of them have been in quarantine because of contact tracing due to COVID-19.”

Tryouts officially began on Nov. 8, but between the COVID complications and the fact that a handful of players were still playing for the Blue Devils’ football team that qualified for the Region 3B playoffs, Thompson had very little to work with from the get-go. As a result, he was forced to cancel preseason scrimmages with Charlottesville and Monticello.

“We haven’t had enough players to even scrimmage in practice, let alone against other teams,” he said. “And we stayed away from using any JV players just in case of another COVID issue.”