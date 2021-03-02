High school boys basketball: Blue Devils well represented on all-district team

The Culpeper boys basketball team put four players on the Class 4 all-Northwestern District team, which was voted on by coaches last week.
Guards Chase Smith and Nathan Amos each earned first-team all-district honors after forming a potent backcourt duo for the Blue Devils this season.
Smith, a senior, averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range. He scored in double figures in six of Culpeper’s 10 contests, including a career-high 33-point effort against Liberty (Bealeton) on Jan. 22.
“He had a solid senior campaign for a shorthanded roster,” Blue Devils head coach James Thompson said of Smith, who finally cracked the squad’s starting five in his third year on the roster. “He’s a late bloomer as a feature player, but he could contribute at the next level after a year or two of learning the college game.”
Just a sophomore, Amos posted 14 points, five assists and two steals an outing during his first season at the varsity level. He led Culpeper in made free throws and connected on 45% of his 3-point attempts.
Amos turned heads with a 35-point performance against Class 4 state runner-up Handley in the district championship game on Feb. 6. He also posted 20 points against the Judges during a regular-season matchup on Jan. 13.
“[Amos] is one of the top-shooting sophomores in the state,” Thompson said. “He’s still learning how to run a team and show command at the point guard position, and he needs to grow and get stronger physically, but he’s already opened the eyes of a few college coaches.”
Junior Quentin Butler received second-team recognition after averaging a double-double. A force around the basket, the 6-foot-5, 234-pound forward checked in at 12 points and 10 boards per contest.
“Football is his primary sport, but he had a solid year,” Thompson said of Butler, who plays tight end and defensive end for the Blue Devils’ football team. “[Assistant coach] Mike Dayton did a fantastic job improving Q’s output from last year to this year. He doubled his scoring and rebounding output and increased his free-throw attempts. I hope he continues to play.”
Rounding out the Culpeper quartet was swingman JoJo Crenshaw, who joined Butler on the second team. A 6-foot-5 senior, Crenshaw stuffed the stat sheet with team-highs of 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots per game.
“JoJo has good court vision,” Thompson remaarked. “He’s very attractive to college coaches because they see him possibly playing three positions at the Division II or III level due to his size and versatility.”
Handley’s Demitri Gardner took home district player of the year accolades. The 6-foot-5 senior swingman averaged 25.5 points and 10 rebounds an outing while shooting an eye-popping 63% from the field for the Judges.
Rounding out the rest of the first team were Handley seniors Chaz Lattimore and Ke’Mani Curry and Fauquier senior Thurman Smith.
Joining Butler and Crenshaw on the second team were Liberty’s Russell Morton, a senior, and Coy Shepard, a junior, as well as Kettle Run junior Jacob Robinson.
Handley’s Zach Harrell earned the nod for coach of the year after leading the Judges to an 11-1 record in his first season at the helm. Handley came up just short of its first state title in program history, losing 61-54 to Smithfield in the Class 4 championship game on Feb. 20.
CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT BOYS
Player of the year: Demitri Gardner (Handley)
Coach of the year: Zach Harrell (Handley)
FIRST TEAM
Demitri Gardner (Ha), Nathan Amos (Cu), Ke’Mani Curry (Ha), Chaz Lattimore (Ha), Chase Smith (Cu), Thurman Smith (Fa).
SECOND TEAM
Quentin Butler (Cu), JoJo Crenshaw (Cu), Russell Morton (Li), Jacob Robinson (KR), Coy Shepard (Li).
OPTED OUT: James Wood, Millbrook, Sherando.
