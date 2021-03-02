High school boys basketball: Blue Devils well represented on all-district team

“[Amos] is one of the top-shooting sophomores in the state,” Thompson said. “He’s still learning how to run a team and show command at the point guard position, and he needs to grow and get stronger physically, but he’s already opened the eyes of a few college coaches.”

Junior Quentin Butler received second-team recognition after averaging a double-double. A force around the basket, the 6-foot-5, 234-pound forward checked in at 12 points and 10 boards per contest.

“Football is his primary sport, but he had a solid year,” Thompson said of Butler, who plays tight end and defensive end for the Blue Devils’ football team. “[Assistant coach] Mike Dayton did a fantastic job improving Q’s output from last year to this year. He doubled his scoring and rebounding output and increased his free-throw attempts. I hope he continues to play.”

Rounding out the Culpeper quartet was swingman JoJo Crenshaw, who joined Butler on the second team. A 6-foot-5 senior, Crenshaw stuffed the stat sheet with team-highs of 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots per game.

“JoJo has good court vision,” Thompson remaarked. “He’s very attractive to college coaches because they see him possibly playing three positions at the Division II or III level due to his size and versatility.”