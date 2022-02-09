High school boys basketball: Culpeper can't keep up with streaking Courtland

After a tough nondistrict road game at Madison County Monday night, Culpeper boys basketball coach James Thompson was hoping his team would be able to provide a stern test for first-place Courtland in Tuesday's Battlefield District matchup.

While the Blue Devils appeared up to the task early on in the contest, the streaking Cougars didn't waste much time proving why they are on the prowl for championship gold once again.

Aaron Brooks finished with 17 points and three other Courtland players scored in double figures as the visiting Cougars pulled away after a tight first quarter to earn a 76-51 victory.

It was the 15th win in a row for Courtland (17-2 overall, 12-0 district), which remains tied for first place in the district with Eastern View (15-1, 10-0). The Cougars will host the Cyclones on Friday in the regular-season finale for both squads.

Culpeper (6-13, 5-6) suffered its second setback in a row after losing 63-56 to Madison on Monday.

"My team played hard, but they were tired after a tough game at Madison last night," Thompson said. "It really showed, especially as the game wore on."

Nate Amos and Zach Eckard each connected on 3-pointers early in the game, helping the Blue Devils play through their tired legs to forge a 12-all deadlock with their guests through a period of play.

Courtland found its legs after the opening stanza, however.

Darren Green tallied eight points and Brooks added four in the second quarter, helping the Cougars build a 32-23 lead at halftime.

Brooks poured in another eight points in the third and Christian Lewis contributed seven, widening Courtland's advantage to 52-35 by the start of the final frame.

Green and Lewis each finished with 10 points, while Tremon Adams chipped in 12.

"They're always a well-coached team," Thompson said of the Cougars. "They can beat you in so many ways."

Eckard's 13 points paced Culpeper. Collin McClanahan added 12, and Amos and Jayden Johnson contributed 10 apiece.

The Blue Devils will visit Chancellor Friday, then play back-to-back makeup games with King George next Monday and Tuesday to conclude their regular-season slate. They've already clinched a berth in the Region 3B tournament, which begins in two weeks, but seeding and first-round matchups for that won't be determined for about another week.

Courtland 12 20 20 24 — 76

Culpeper 12 11 12 16 — 51

Courtland (17-2, 12-0): Colin Ryan 4, Jaylen Brooks 2, Aaron Brooks 17, Micah Roberts 9, Charlie Welsh 3, Francis Roberts 0, Terrell Boxley 5, Darren Green 10, Tremon Adams 12, Lorenzo Johnson 2, Christian Lewis 10, Kayden Simanton 2. Totals: 27 16-22 76.

Culpeper (6-13, 5-6): Nate Amos 10, Solomon Nawabe 0, Devin Scott 0, Collin McClanahan 12, Zach Eckard 13, Malachi Terrell 0, Larry Williams 0, Austin Warren 0, Quentin Butler 6, Jayden Johnson 10. Totals: 19 9-15

3-pointers: Courtland 6 (Lewis 2, Brooks, Roberts, Boxley, Adams). Culpeper 4 (Amos 2, McClanahan, Eckard).

