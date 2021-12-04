 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school boys basketball: Culpeper County can't keep up with Fauquier
0 comments
top story
FAUQUIER 90, CULPEPER COUNTY 58

High school boys basketball: Culpeper County can't keep up with Fauquier

{{featured_button_text}}

Luke Harris scored 22 points and Rey Ruiz added 20, buoying the Fauquier boys basketball team to a 90-58 nondistrict victory over Culpeper County on Thursday night.

Harris, a senior, poured in 18 of his points in the first half to stake the visiting Falcons to a 44-31 halftime lead. Ruiz, a junior, took over from there, tallying 12 of his points in the fourth quarter to leave no doubt as to the outcome.

Freshman Dylan Conner chipped in 14 points for Fauquier (1-1), which put all 13 of its players in the scoring column.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Playing their second game in four days after having no preseason scrimmages due to COVID-19 complications, the Blue Devils (0-2) got 15 points each from seniors Zach Eckard and Collin McClanahan and 14 from junior Nathan Amos.

“Like I said earlier this week, these first two games were really scrimmages for us,” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said. “We’re really trying to see what we have, get our rotations down and then go from there.”

The Blue Devils will have a little bit of practice time to work on those things before their next game. They will travel to play at crosstown rival Eastern View in the Battlefield District opener for both squads on Friday.

“It’s always a big game, obviously,” Thompson said. “We’re hoping to be competitive.”

dpayne@starexponent.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert