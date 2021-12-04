High school boys basketball: Culpeper County can't keep up with Fauquier

Luke Harris scored 22 points and Rey Ruiz added 20, buoying the Fauquier boys basketball team to a 90-58 nondistrict victory over Culpeper County on Thursday night.

Harris, a senior, poured in 18 of his points in the first half to stake the visiting Falcons to a 44-31 halftime lead. Ruiz, a junior, took over from there, tallying 12 of his points in the fourth quarter to leave no doubt as to the outcome.

Freshman Dylan Conner chipped in 14 points for Fauquier (1-1), which put all 13 of its players in the scoring column.

Playing their second game in four days after having no preseason scrimmages due to COVID-19 complications, the Blue Devils (0-2) got 15 points each from seniors Zach Eckard and Collin McClanahan and 14 from junior Nathan Amos.

“Like I said earlier this week, these first two games were really scrimmages for us,” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said. “We’re really trying to see what we have, get our rotations down and then go from there.”

The Blue Devils will have a little bit of practice time to work on those things before their next game. They will travel to play at crosstown rival Eastern View in the Battlefield District opener for both squads on Friday.

“It’s always a big game, obviously,” Thompson said. “We’re hoping to be competitive.”

