High school boys basketball: Culpeper's Crenshaw makes Bridgewater decision official

“When JoJo had that crazy growth spurt, I paired him with Mike and he made the transition from being just a guard to playing practically everywhere on the floor,” Thompson said. “He still has all the skills of a guard, but they come in a 6-foot-6 frame now. He can do other things because of that, such as playing in the post and getting you double-digit rebounds.”

Crenshaw’s versatility was on full display this year, when he stuffed the stat sheet with team-highs of 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots per game.

“The schools that recruited him said they see the potential for him to be successful because of his skillset and height,” said Thompson, who’s now sent 16 pupils to play at the collegiate level in his 14 years as the Blue Devils’ head coach. “Being able to play and defend at more than one position is a bonus.”

A member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Bridgewater’s men’s basketball squad posted a 2-6 record this season in a campaign that was greatly marred by cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles had just one senior on their roster, so 14 of their 15 players are tentatively set to return, including top scorer Andy Pack (15 PPG.) and leading rebounder Alec Topper (6.5 RPG.)