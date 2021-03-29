High school boys basketball: Culpeper's Crenshaw makes Bridgewater decision official

Culpeper boys basketball coach James Thompson doesn’t make a habit of carrying freshmen on his roster, but he knew something was different about JoJo Crenshaw when the lanky freshman walked through the door nearly four years ago.
“His maturity level as a student-athlete in and out of the classroom was different than most kids at that age,” Thompson recalled recently. “He was a superb student who was quiet and reserved but had an advanced skillset at a young age.”
Thompson’s assessment couldn’t have been more accurate. Crenshaw played his entire four-year high school career on the Blue Devils’ varsity squad, including three as a starter. He earned all-district recognition in two of those and provided a steady hand for an inexperienced team that finished second in the Class 4 Northwestern District and advanced to the Region 4C tournament this season.
Crenshaw’s hard work and even-keel approach paid off Thursday afternoon, as he signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Division III Bridgewater College beginning in the fall.
“Playing college basketball has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” Crenshaw said. “I’m just thankful to have had such a good support system.”
Thompson said a lot of the credit for Crenshaw’s development into a college prospect is owed to longtime Culpeper assistant coach Mike Dayton. While Crenshaw entered the program as a 5-foot-10 freshman guard, he’s since grown into a 6-foot-6 wing with the ability to play inside or outside.
“When JoJo had that crazy growth spurt, I paired him with Mike and he made the transition from being just a guard to playing practically everywhere on the floor,” Thompson said. “He still has all the skills of a guard, but they come in a 6-foot-6 frame now. He can do other things because of that, such as playing in the post and getting you double-digit rebounds.”
Crenshaw’s versatility was on full display this year, when he stuffed the stat sheet with team-highs of 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots per game.
“The schools that recruited him said they see the potential for him to be successful because of his skillset and height,” said Thompson, who’s now sent 16 pupils to play at the collegiate level in his 14 years as the Blue Devils’ head coach. “Being able to play and defend at more than one position is a bonus.”
A member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Bridgewater’s men’s basketball squad posted a 2-6 record this season in a campaign that was greatly marred by cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles had just one senior on their roster, so 14 of their 15 players are tentatively set to return, including top scorer Andy Pack (15 PPG.) and leading rebounder Alec Topper (6.5 RPG.)
Although he’s looking forward to playing at the next level, Crenshaw said he’s going to miss a few things about high school basketball.
“I’m definitely going to miss the Culpeper-Eastern View games the most,” he said. “The atmosphere was always insane and I’ve had some of my best memories on the court during those games.
“It has been an amazing four years,” he continued. “From getting shots up to flipping tires in the parking lot, it’s been an amazing experience and I wouldn’t be the player or person I am today without this program.”