High school boys basketball: Cyclones break out in time to stave off Foxes' upset bid

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"His energy gave us a real boost," Thornhill said of the freshman guard, who totaled four points, three assists and two fourth-quarter steals that both led directly to points. "He came off the bench and just played hard, and that really got us going at the right time."

Maxie, a senior guard, managed to score all 17 of his points despite severely jamming the thumb on his right (shooting) hand while deflecting a Foxes pass late in the opening stanza.

"I felt a pop [in the thumb]," Maxie recalled. "And at one point I hit it again. The trainer kept trying to keep me out of the game, but I told him to just tape it up so I could get back out there. I had to help my team out; all of these games are important, regardless of the opponent."

Long, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists, identified with Maxie's moxie.

"All the credit to King George," he remarked. "They were out there battling us all night long. We had to hang in there and just play our game, and we were tough enough to do that and come away with a win."

King George committed 10 of its 23 total turnovers during the contest's final seven minutes, a problem that first-year head coach Neil Lyburn couldn't pin down to just one factor.