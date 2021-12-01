High school boys basketball: Cyclones fall flat in season-opening loss to Albemarle

During its run to the Class 4 state semifinals last season, the Eastern View boys basketball team overcame early deficits on several occasions.

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, they couldn’t carry that magic over into Tuesday night’s season opener with visiting Albemarle.

Carter Wesson scored 22 points, and Christian Humes and Jason Breen chipped in 12 and 10, respectively, as the visiting Patriots built a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back in a 61-50 victory.

Wesson, a junior forward, scored 15 of his points in the second quarter, when Class 5 Albemarle blew open a close game by outscoring Eastern View 31-9. All of Wesson’s points in the period came courtesy of five 3-pointers, and the Patriots led 40-18 at intermission.

Fellow junior Humes a guard, tallied seven of his points in the second half, while Breen, a senior forward, scored six points before halftime.

Senior center Corey Long led the Cyclones with 22 points, 15 of which came after intermission. Sophomore guard Amaree Robinson registered 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter to help Eastern View cut Albemarle’s lead to 47-36, but missed most of the final period because of leg cramps.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}