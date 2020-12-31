 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school boys basketball: Cyclones rally in fourth to top Foxes
0 comments

High school boys basketball: Cyclones rally in fourth to top Foxes

{{featured_button_text}}

Trailing by a point entering the fourth quarter, the Eastern View boys basketball team exploded for 32 points over the game’s final eight minutes to claim an 85-81 victory over visiting King George Thursday afternoon.

Junior forward Rickey Butler scored 14 of his 24 points in the final stanza to buoy the Cyclones (2-0 overall, 2-0 Battlefield District). Senior guard D’Aze Hunter also finished with 24 points for Eastern View, while junior center Corey Long added 15 and senior guard Bryan Maxie chipped in 13.

King George (0-2, 0-2) was led by Ethan Chase’s 21 points. Javon Campbell finished with 15, and Devon Whiting tallied 12.

Eastern View is scheduled to return to action when it visits district rival Chancellor on Jan. 8.

King George    17   17   20   27      81
Eastern View      22     9   22   32      85

King George (0-2, 0-2): Elijah Sherfield 2, Jaden Hobely 0, Tyrone McDowney 7, Javon Campbell 15, Devon Whiting 12, Ethan Chase 21, Mekhai White 7, Nehemiah Frye 11, Andre Mack 0, Joe Billingsley 4.  Totals: 29 15-22 81.

Eastern View (2-0, 2-0): Amaree Robinson 5, Rickey Butler 24, Bryan Maxie 13, D'Aze Hunter 24, Corey Long 15, Dom Sasso 0, T.J. Coles 0, Taharka Siaca Bey 4.  Totals: 30 20-33 85.

3-pointers: King George 8 (Chase 3, Whiting 2, McDowney, White, Frye).  Eastern View 5 (Butler 2, Maxie 2, Hunter).  

dpayne@starexponent.com

540/848-4530

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News