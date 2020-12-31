High school boys basketball: Cyclones rally in fourth to top Foxes

Trailing by a point entering the fourth quarter, the Eastern View boys basketball team exploded for 32 points over the game’s final eight minutes to claim an 85-81 victory over visiting King George Thursday afternoon.

Junior forward Rickey Butler scored 14 of his 24 points in the final stanza to buoy the Cyclones (2-0 overall, 2-0 Battlefield District). Senior guard D’Aze Hunter also finished with 24 points for Eastern View, while junior center Corey Long added 15 and senior guard Bryan Maxie chipped in 13.

King George (0-2, 0-2) was led by Ethan Chase’s 21 points. Javon Campbell finished with 15, and Devon Whiting tallied 12.

Eastern View is scheduled to return to action when it visits district rival Chancellor on Jan. 8.