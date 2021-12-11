High school boys basketball: Cyclones win two, get Thornhill 100th victory

The Eastern View boys basketball team rebounded from its season-opening loss to Albemarle with a pair of victories last week, helping its head coach reach a notable milestone in the process.
On Tuesday, three Cyclones scored in double figures on the way to a 60-46 nondistrict victory at Riverbend.
Sophomore guard Amaree Robinson scored a team-high 18 points and dished out five assists. Classmate D'Myo Hunter notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, as did senior center Corey Long, who tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Hunter registered 13 of his points in the first half, buoying Eastern View to a 27-19 advantage at intermission. Robinson took over from there, totaling 15 points in the final two quarters.
The Bears were paced by E.J. Wilborne, who scored 10 points.
Tuesday's result marked the 100th win in Cyclones coach Patrick Thornhill's career. The 2006 Culpeper County High graduate, who is the son of former Blue Devils head coach Billy Thornhill, took over Eastern View's program in 2015. He's led the Cyclones to two district championships, one region title and a pair of state tournament berths, including a trip to the Class 4 Final Four a season ago.
"It means a lot," Thornhill said of the milestone. "I've been blessed to have some great players come through here, which is a big reason why we're even talking about this right now. Also, my assistant coach Jerome Pollard and JV coach Mike Russell have both done a great job helping our kids develop into well-rounded players.
"I'm just grateful to have had the opportunity to be here," Thornhill continued. "[Former EVHS athletic director] Mark Settle trusted me to lead the program, and I'll always be grateful to him for that."
Eastern View carried its momentum over to Wednesday, topping visiting Kettle Run 61-56 in another nondistrict affair.
Robinson and Hunter again led the way for the Cyclones (2-1), finishing with 16 points apiece. Jase Jackson and Long contributed 12 and 10, respectively.
Hunter and Jackson tallied six points each in the fourth quarter, which helped Eastern View come from behind to secure the win.
"These early nondistrict games are big as far as helping us gain experience and learn how to win," Thornhill said. "That's the goal right now—gain experience and develop cohesiveness for the middle and latter parts of the season."
Junior forward Jordan Tapscott and senior forward Kolby White led the Cougars with 13 points apiece.
Eastern View will return to action with a nondistrict road game at Fauquier on Tuesday night.
Eastern View 11 16 18 15 — 60
Riverbend 10 9 14 13 — 46
Eastern View (1-1): Xavier Terrell 2, Tyree Webster 2, Dom Sasso 3, Corey Long 13, D'Myo Hunter 15, Jase Jackson 4, Amaree Robinson 18, T.J. Coles 3. Totals: 20 13-22 60.
Riverbend (0-3): E.J. Wilborne 10, Xavier Edelen 0, Calvyn Campbell 7, Jordyn Thomas 5, Grant Messick 2, MarcAnthony Parker 2, Tre Johnson 6, Jones Taylor 5, Mathias Barnwell 9. Totals: 17 8-11 46.
3-pointers: Eastern View 7 (Hunter 4, Robinson 3). Riverbend 4 (Wilborne 2, Campbell, Thomas).
Kettle Run 11 16 16 13 — 56
Eastern View 17 10 14 20 — 61
Kettle Run: Damien Sirisena 9, Jacob Robinson 4, Cole Roeber 4, Jordan Tapscott 13, J.J. Mulhern 3, Cooper Gohlmann 5, Kolby White 13, Blake Doerler 5. Totals: 22 7-10 56.
Eastern View (2-1): Tyree Webster 7, Dom Sasso 0, Corey Long 10, D'Myo Hunter 16, Jase Jackson 12, Amaree Robinson 16, T.J. Coles 0. Totals: 21 12-22 61.
3-pointers: Kettle Run 5 (Sirisena, Tapscott, Mulhern, Gohlmann, White). Eastern View 7 (Robinson 3, Hunter 2, Webster, Jackson).