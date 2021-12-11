High school boys basketball: Cyclones win two, get Thornhill 100th victory

The Eastern View boys basketball team rebounded from its season-opening loss to Albemarle with a pair of victories last week, helping its head coach reach a notable milestone in the process.

On Tuesday, three Cyclones scored in double figures on the way to a 60-46 nondistrict victory at Riverbend.

Sophomore guard Amaree Robinson scored a team-high 18 points and dished out five assists. Classmate D'Myo Hunter notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, as did senior center Corey Long, who tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Hunter registered 13 of his points in the first half, buoying Eastern View to a 27-19 advantage at intermission. Robinson took over from there, totaling 15 points in the final two quarters.

The Bears were paced by E.J. Wilborne, who scored 10 points.

Tuesday's result marked the 100th win in Cyclones coach Patrick Thornhill's career. The 2006 Culpeper County High graduate, who is the son of former Blue Devils head coach Billy Thornhill, took over Eastern View's program in 2015. He's led the Cyclones to two district championships, one region title and a pair of state tournament berths, including a trip to the Class 4 Final Four a season ago.