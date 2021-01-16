High school boys basketball: Eastern View clamps down on Goode-Wright, tops James Monroe

"He did an awesome job just making everything difficult for [Goode-Wright]," Thornhill said of Siaca Bey, who also made what proved to be the game-winning shot in the lane with 18 seconds to play. "Whether it was a jump shot or a drive, we wanted to overextend and make someone else beat us. [Maxie] did a good job on the help side too, which made a big difference as well."

Goode-Wright did find other ways to make a difference for JM (1-1, 1-1) though, pulling down 14 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. His final assist of the contest led directly to a 3-pointer by Aaron Carter that gave the Jackets a 56-55 lead with 1:25 left.

"We know teams are going to game plan for him," JM coach Carlos Evans said of Goode-Wright, who posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists in a 55-48 win over previously unbeaten Chancellor on Wednesday. "One of the things we're trying to focus on this year is having him facilitate and get everyone else involved, and I thought he did a phenomenal job of that. We just need some other guys to make shots for us."

The other guys Evans was referring to almost made enough shots to get the Jackets a victory.