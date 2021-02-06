High school boys basketball: Eastern View finishes strong to clinch regional berth

“I told the guys after the loss to Courtland that it’s playoff basketball from here on out,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “They needed to realize that if they really wanted to still be playing come next week, they had to show the urgency of a team that’s facing elimination.”

The Cyclones showed plenty of urgency from the jump Friday, with Long and Maxie providing an immediate spark.

Maxie, who’s battled shooting troubles ever since jamming the thumb on his right (shooting) hand during a contest at King George on Jan. 22, rediscovered his touch at the expense of Caroline (6-7, 5-7). The senior guard tallied 18 of his points in the opening half, sinking four of his five 3-pointers during that time.

“I got into one of those modes where I just felt like every shot I took was going in,” Maxie said. “Then [Caroline] started extending their pressure on me, so I just took the baseline and fed [Long].”

Five of Maxie’s six assists led directly to baskets for Long. The barrel-chested 6-foot-5 junior forward, who teammates and coaches refer to as “Tank,” complemented Maxie’s first-half scoring output with 14 points of his own as Eastern View took a 42-27 lead into intermission.