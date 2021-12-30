High school boys basketball: Eastern View sweeps competition in Cyclone Classic

High school basketball coaches differ on their opinions when asked about playing in holiday tournaments while their players are on winter break.

Some coaches would prefer their players have that time off in order to get refreshed and focused for the season’s stretch run after the new year.

Others like to play through the holidays because they believe these tournaments will better prepare their teams for the aforementioned stretch run.

Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill falls in the latter category, and he’s heading into the new year with a smile on his face because of it.

The Cyclones picked up victories in both of their games at the annual Cyclone Classic, held at EVHS over a span of two days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We always want to play games during the Christmas break,” Thornhill said. “It gets us ready for district play.”

Eastern View rode a 24-point first quarter to 69-50 win over Kettle Run on Tuesday. In that matchup, the Cyclones were sparked by standout performances from their top three returning players from last year’s Class 4 state semifinal squad.