High school boys basketball: Eastern View sweeps competition in Cyclone Classic

High school basketball coaches differ on their opinions when asked about playing in holiday tournaments while their players are on winter break.
Some coaches would prefer their players have that time off in order to get refreshed and focused for the season’s stretch run after the new year.
Others like to play through the holidays because they believe these tournaments will better prepare their teams for the aforementioned stretch run.
Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill falls in the latter category, and he’s heading into the new year with a smile on his face because of it.
The Cyclones picked up victories in both of their games at the annual Cyclone Classic, held at EVHS over a span of two days on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We always want to play games during the Christmas break,” Thornhill said. “It gets us ready for district play.”
Eastern View rode a 24-point first quarter to 69-50 win over Kettle Run on Tuesday. In that matchup, the Cyclones were sparked by standout performances from their top three returning players from last year’s Class 4 state semifinal squad.
Senior forward Corey Long scored 25 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Eastern View, with 12 of those points coming in the Cyclones’ big opening stanza. Sophomore guard D’Myo Hunter tallied 17 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists, while classmate Amaree Robinson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Eastern View led 24-15 after the first period and maintained a seven-point advantage through three quarters before outscoring the Cougars 19-7 in the final frame.
Jordan Tapscott led Kettle Run (6-6) with 12 points and J.J. Mulhern chipped in 10.
On Wednesday, the Cyclones prevailed 57-47 in what proved to be a defensive battle with Liberty (Bealeton). Robinson paced Eastern View with 18 points, seven assists and three steals, junior Jase Jackson totaled 15 points, and Long finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Eagles (6-5) were led by Dakota Lindsay’s 17 points, while Zach Bailey chipped in 11.
“We did a good job sharing the basketball and playing hard in both games,” Thornhill said. “Now we have to correct our mistakes to get ready for district play.”
The Cyclones (6-1 overall, 1-0 district), who haven’t lost since dropping their season opener 61-50 to Class 5 Albemarle (8-1) on Nov. 30, jump back into Battlefield District play in a big way on Jan. 4. They’ll host Caroline (7-1, 1-0), which has emerged as a darkhorse contender in both the district and in Region 3B.
“Caroline is going to be tough,” Thornhill said. “They like to press and play an up-tempo style, so we’ll need to play solid basketball and not turn it over.”
Kettle Run 15 13 15 7—50
Eastern View 24 11 15 19—69
Kettle Run (6-6): Damien Sirisena 9, Jacob Robinson 0, Cole Rober 2, Jordan Tapscott 12, J.J. Mulhern 10, Cooper Gohlmann 8, Kolby White 5, Blake Dorler 4. Totals: 19 6-16 50.
Eastern View (5-1): Xavier Terrell 0, Tyree Webster 0, Dom Sasso 0, Corey Long 25, D’Myo Hunter 17, Jase Jackson 6, Montreal Street 2, Amaree Robinson 17, T.J. Coles 0, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 26 11-23 69.
3-pointers: Kettle Run 6 (Mulhern 3, Gohlmann 2, Tapscott). Eastern View 6 (Hunter 3, Robinson 3).
Liberty 17 13 10 7—47
Eastern View 13 25 8 11—57
Liberty (6-5): James Fowler 2, Connor Mahek 3, Landon Medley 2, Coy Shephard 8, Chris Richards 4, Zach Bailey 11, Dakota Lindsay 17. Totals: 20 5-7 47.
Eastern View (6-1): Xavier Terrell 2, Tyree Webster 6, Dom Sasso 0, Corey Long 10, D’Myo Hunter 6, Jase Jackson 15, Amaree Robinson 18, Jimmy Waters 0. Totals: 20 10-21 57.
3-pointers: Liberty 2 (Mahek, Shephard). Eastern View 7 (Jackson 3, Webster 2, Robinson 2).
SHORTHANDED BLUE DEVILS STILL COMPETITIVE
Culpeper County dropped both of its contests in the tournament, falling to Liberty 79-69 in double overtime on Tuesday and 65-56 to Kettle Run on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (1-7) were without a total of six players, as Nathan Amos, Malachi Terrell, Blake Bailey Solomon Nawabe, Justin Corbin and Devin Scott were all unavailable for a variety of reasons.
However, Culpeper did get standout efforts from a handful of players.
Collin McClanahan scored a career-high 21 points in the loss to Liberty; Zach Eckard totaled 14 points against Liberty and 10 in the matchup with Kettle Run; Quentin Butler tallied 12 against Liberty and a team-high 17 against Kettle Run; Tyler Simmons finished with 10 points in each game; and Jayden Johnson scored 10 and 13, respectively.
“I think we were very competitive and showed a lot of fight,” Blue Devils head coach James Thompson said. “I could not have asked for more from our kids, and I think the experience was very beneficial for them from both an experience and conditioning standpoint.”
Culpeper returns to action with a home Battlefield District contest against King George on Jan. 4.