 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school boys basketball: JV Cyclones cap perfect season with third straight title
0 comments
top story
EASTERN VIEW 52, KING GEORGE 49

High school boys basketball: JV Cyclones cap perfect season with third straight title

{{featured_button_text}}
Webster

Eastern View’s Tyree Webster (2) goes up for two of his game-high 17 points during Monday night’s Battlefield District JV championship game as King George’s Owen Thorpe (40) defends. The Cyclones won 52-49.

 STEPHANIE OLINGER / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

For the third year in a row, the Eastern View junior varsity boys basketball team found itself playing for the Battlefield District championship.

Just as it had in each of the last two seasons, fate once again smiled on the Cyclones.

Eastern View overcame a 22-19 halftime deficit to defeat visiting King George 52-49 in Monday night’s title game. The three-peat is believed to be the first in the Battlefield since Caroline accomplished the feat in the late 1990s.

“Tonight was a very hard-fought game,“ Cyclones head coach Mike Russell said. “Everyone has been playing us tough lately, and this truly was a championship game.”

Tyree Webster and Jimmy Waters paved the way for Eastern View (14-0) in the first quarter, combining for all 10 of the Cyclones’ points to spark them to a 10-9 lead at the end of the stanza.

Webster connected on two of his four 3-pointers during the opening period on the way to leading Eastern View with 17 points in the contest.

The Cyclones appeared to be on their way to gaining some breathing room after they went on a 5-0 spurt midway through the second quarter courtesy of a Hunter Lutz trey and a Webster layup, taking a 19-14 edge and forcing the Foxes (9-4) to call a timeout.

However, King George responded by closing out the half with an 8-0 run of its own to take a 22-19 advantage into intermission. Chasz Wiggins tallied six of his team-high 14 points during that stretch.

The Foxes kept their foot on the gas pedal immediately after halftime, starting the third period on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 31-19. James Patterson sank one of his three 3s on the night and registered five points in the spurt.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With Eastern View’s back against the wall, Jase Jackson knocked down a 3 that helped ignite a 16-5 Cyclones run to close out the frame. Five different players contributed points in the stretch, with Webster and Jayce Clancey each adding treys of their own to pull the home squad within 36-35 by the end of the quarter.

Jackson, who finished with 11 points, continued his hot shooting in the fourth period, sinking two more 3s to buoy Eastern View to a 43-42 edge—its first since the second stanza.

A 3-for-4 effort at the free-throw line by Jackson and Cody Middlebrook in the final minutes helped seal the Cyclones’ trifecta of titles.

“Hats off to King George,” Russell said. “They came out with a good game plan and took us down to the wire.

Russell couldn’t help but reflect on the accomplishments of his team, which included eight sophomores who will look to move on to the varsity level next year. Webster, Waters, Jackson and Middlebrook are among them.

“We had a lot of talent on this team,” he said. “They played with a lot of heart and played hard every night. I told them this is the best team I’ve ever coached in terms of behavior, respect and mannerisms. I’m very proud of them.”

King George      9   13   14   13   —   49
Eastern View      10     9   16   17   —
   52
King George (9-4): Roger Walker 5, Hayden Callahan 0, James Patterson 13, Mason Nicoletti 2, Chanz Wiggins 14, Owen Thorpe 4, Thomas Clary 11. Totals: 19 5-9 49.
Eastern View (14-0): Tyree Webster 17, Jase Jackson 11, Cody Middlebrook 4, Hunter Lutz 5, Carson Murray 2, Jimmy Waters 10, Bryce Cliette 0, Jayce Clancey 3. Totals: 18 7-14 52.
3-pointers: King George 6 (Patterson 3, Clary 3). Eastern View 9 (Webster 4, Jackson 3, Lutz, Clancey).
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News