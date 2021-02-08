High school boys basketball: JV Cyclones cap perfect season with third straight title

The Foxes kept their foot on the gas pedal immediately after halftime, starting the third period on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 31-19. James Patterson sank one of his three 3s on the night and registered five points in the spurt.

With Eastern View’s back against the wall, Jase Jackson knocked down a 3 that helped ignite a 16-5 Cyclones run to close out the frame. Five different players contributed points in the stretch, with Webster and Jayce Clancey each adding treys of their own to pull the home squad within 36-35 by the end of the quarter.

Jackson, who finished with 11 points, continued his hot shooting in the fourth period, sinking two more 3s to buoy Eastern View to a 43-42 edge—its first since the second stanza.

A 3-for-4 effort at the free-throw line by Jackson and Cody Middlebrook in the final minutes helped seal the Cyclones’ trifecta of titles.

“Hats off to King George,” Russell said. “They came out with a good game plan and took us down to the wire.

Russell couldn’t help but reflect on the accomplishments of his team, which included eight sophomores who will look to move on to the varsity level next year. Webster, Waters, Jackson and Middlebrook are among them.