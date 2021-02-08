High school boys basketball: JV Cyclones cap perfect season with third straight title

For the third year in a row, the Eastern View junior varsity boys basketball team found itself playing for the Battlefield District championship.
Just as it had in each of the last two seasons, fate once again smiled on the Cyclones.
Eastern View overcame a 22-19 halftime deficit to defeat visiting King George 52-49 in Monday night’s title game. The three-peat is believed to be the first in the Battlefield since Caroline accomplished the feat in the late 1990s.
“Tonight was a very hard-fought game,“ Cyclones head coach Mike Russell said. “Everyone has been playing us tough lately, and this truly was a championship game.”
Tyree Webster and Jimmy Waters paved the way for Eastern View (14-0) in the first quarter, combining for all 10 of the Cyclones’ points to spark them to a 10-9 lead at the end of the stanza.
Webster connected on two of his four 3-pointers during the opening period on the way to leading Eastern View with 17 points in the contest.
The Cyclones appeared to be on their way to gaining some breathing room after they went on a 5-0 spurt midway through the second quarter courtesy of a Hunter Lutz trey and a Webster layup, taking a 19-14 edge and forcing the Foxes (9-4) to call a timeout.
However, King George responded by closing out the half with an 8-0 run of its own to take a 22-19 advantage into intermission. Chasz Wiggins tallied six of his team-high 14 points during that stretch.
The Foxes kept their foot on the gas pedal immediately after halftime, starting the third period on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 31-19. James Patterson sank one of his three 3s on the night and registered five points in the spurt.
With Eastern View’s back against the wall, Jase Jackson knocked down a 3 that helped ignite a 16-5 Cyclones run to close out the frame. Five different players contributed points in the stretch, with Webster and Jayce Clancey each adding treys of their own to pull the home squad within 36-35 by the end of the quarter.
Jackson, who finished with 11 points, continued his hot shooting in the fourth period, sinking two more 3s to buoy Eastern View to a 43-42 edge—its first since the second stanza.
A 3-for-4 effort at the free-throw line by Jackson and Cody Middlebrook in the final minutes helped seal the Cyclones’ trifecta of titles.
“Hats off to King George,” Russell said. “They came out with a good game plan and took us down to the wire.
Russell couldn’t help but reflect on the accomplishments of his team, which included eight sophomores who will look to move on to the varsity level next year. Webster, Waters, Jackson and Middlebrook are among them.
“We had a lot of talent on this team,” he said. “They played with a lot of heart and played hard every night. I told them this is the best team I’ve ever coached in terms of behavior, respect and mannerisms. I’m very proud of them.”
|King George
|9
|13
|14
|13
|—
|49
|Eastern View
|10
|9
|16
|17
| —
|52