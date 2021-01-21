High school boys basketball: Maxie leads motivated Cyclones past Blue Devils

To say Bryan Maxie was very unhappy after the Eastern View boys basketball team dropped a 74-59 decision at Battlefield District rival Chancellor on Jan. 8 would be an understatement.

“We let ourselves down,” Maxie said of the defeat. “We’re a much better team than we showed that night, and we owe it to each other to go out and prove that every night.”

In the two weeks since that setback, Maxie and the Cyclones have done everything in their power to prove it was an anomaly. They went on the road and handed defending district and Region 4B champion Courtland its only loss on Jan. 11 and have swept a pair of contests with perennial district contender James Monroe within the past week.

Eastern View continued its roll Thursday night, as Maxie led three double-figure scorers with 18 points in a 69-56 nondistrict victory at crosstown rival Culpeper.

The Cyclones have now won five games in a row to improve their record to 7-1.

“We’ve come to realize that we have to take it one game at a time, one opponent at a time,” said Maxie, who’s averaged 17 points during Eastern View’s last three outings. “That’s the only way to improve—focus on what’s right in front of us in that moment.”