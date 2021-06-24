High school boys basketball: Persistent Culpeper grad Chase Smith poised for opportunity at Lynchburg

If patience truly is a virtue, then it would be hard to argue against Chase Smith as a shining example of such.
Smith waited patiently for two years, watching from the periphery as college-bound upperclassmen carried the Culpeper High School boys basketball team on their backs.
After displaying all the fortitude anyone could ever ask for, Smith had no intention of dropping the ball when he finally got his chance to do the heavy lifting.
As a senior this past winter, Smith averaged a team-high 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game. He scored in double figures in six of the Blue Devils’ 10 contests, including a career-high 33-point effort against Liberty-Bealeton in January.
Smith’s coming-out party caught the attention of a handful of colleges across the state, including Eastern Mennonite, Randolph-Macon and Bridgewater. Ultimately, the 6-foot-3 guard decided to continue his career at the University of Lynchburg.
“I really liked the campus and the atmosphere at Lynchburg,” Smith said Wednesday night. “Those things are what made the biggest difference to me over the other schools that were recruiting me.”
Culpeper head coach James Thompson said Smith went from a seldom-used high school sophomore to a budding college basketball player in the span of two years because he never takes the easy way out of a situation.
Smith showed Thompson an early glimpse of his character after he helped lead the Blue Devils’ junior varsity squad to a district championship as a freshman in 2018. With plenty of talent returning on the varsity roster the following year, he could’ve opted to remain at the JV level—but he chose to move up to the varsity instead.
”I told him as a sophomore that he wouldn’t get much playing time [on the varsity],” Thompson recalled earlier this week. “But he wanted to stay on varsity instead of playing JV so he could go against better players every day in practice.”
Smith didn’t see much game action that season, but learned a lot watching standout seniors Devin Mosley and Will Jamison guide Culpeper to the Class 3 state tournament.
Mosley and Jamison went on to commit to Eastern Mennonite and Randolph College, respectively.
”That was probably the most memorable part of my career actually,” Smith said. “Winning the [Class 3 Northwestern District] and going to states taught me a lot about what it was going to take to become a better player.”
After the Blue Devils’ 2018-19 campaign ended with a state quarterfinal loss to Phoebus, Smith wasted no time getting back into the gym.
”I practiced as much as I could,” he said. “On my shooting, ballhandling, defense ... everything.”
Smith’s extra reps allowed him to crack Culpeper’s lineup during his junior year, starting all 22 of the Blue Devils’ games. He was primarily a role player though, with 1,000-point career scorer Dejour McCray serving as the team’s No. 1 option.
Just as he had the previous offseason, Smith hit the gym. And Thompson, who sent 16 players to college during his first 13 years at the helm, saw possibilities for his charge.
”I thought he could blossom into a college player his senior year,” Thompson said. “I told him at the beginning of this season that I didn’t know if he could play college basketball, but if he worked on his shooting and ballhandling, he’d give himself a chance to be seen. I just didn’t know if I could get him enough exposure due to the shortened season.”
As it turned out, the Virginia High School League’s decision to reduce the number of games by roughly 40 percent and limit in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic served Smith well. All of Culpeper’s games during the 2020-21 campaign were streamed live on the NFHS Network, where anyone—including college coaches—could see Smith play.
“Having all of our games streamed really got him more looks, especially since he matched up against a lot of college-bound players,” Thompson pointed out. He faced guys like Handley’s Demitri Gardner, Ke’Mani Curry and Chaz Lattimore, as well as Fauquier’s Thurman Smith, who are all headed to play at the next level.”
Smith will see a familiar face when he arrives on Lynchburg’s campus. DaiJordan Brown, a former all-region performer for the Blue Devils, is entering his junior season with the Hornets.
”Our coaching staff and faculty take great pride in trying to find places for our athletes to continue on both academically and athletically,” Thompson said. “We’ve done our job to get him there, now it’s up to him to take the next steps to get that degree and succeed athletically. I believe he’ll be successful because he has the work ethic to do so. He always wants to get better, and he’s consistently displayed the patience and the passion needed to do so.”
Smith doesn’t seem intent on letting his mentor down.
”I’m excited about the opportunity to play at the next level,” he said. “I definitely have some things to improve on, but I plan on attacking them the way I always have.”
