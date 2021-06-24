High school boys basketball: Persistent Culpeper grad Chase Smith poised for opportunity at Lynchburg

Smith’s extra reps allowed him to crack Culpeper’s lineup during his junior year, starting all 22 of the Blue Devils’ games. He was primarily a role player though, with 1,000-point career scorer Dejour McCray serving as the team’s No. 1 option.

Just as he had the previous offseason, Smith hit the gym. And Thompson, who sent 16 players to college during his first 13 years at the helm, saw possibilities for his charge.

”I thought he could blossom into a college player his senior year,” Thompson said. “I told him at the beginning of this season that I didn’t know if he could play college basketball, but if he worked on his shooting and ballhandling, he’d give himself a chance to be seen. I just didn’t know if I could get him enough exposure due to the shortened season.”

As it turned out, the Virginia High School League’s decision to reduce the number of games by roughly 40 percent and limit in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic served Smith well. All of Culpeper’s games during the 2020-21 campaign were streamed live on the NFHS Network, where anyone—including college coaches—could see Smith play.