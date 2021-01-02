High school boys basketball preview: Attrition leaves Blue Devils back at square one

Another returnee is 6-foot-5 junior forward Quentin Butler, a football standout who emerged as a threat around the basket for the Blue Devils as last season wore on.

“He has the size and ability to be a factor for us every night,” Thompson said of Butler, who led Culpeper in scoring with 13 points in its only game thus far—a 55-35 loss at William Monroe on Dec. 21. “He already had that big frame, but the amount of time he put in lifting weights during the offseason has taken his strength to the next level.”

The Blue Devils also figure to be buoyed to some degree by the addition of transfer guard Nathan Amos, who was one of the top players on Eastern View’s junior varsity squad a year ago.

“[Amos] is an impressive shooter, but he’s undergoing a little bit of a learning curve right now because I have him learning the point,” Thompson pointed out. “He’s used to that off-guard spot, and I’m throwing a lot at him right now. I think he’ll emerge better from it because having that versatility will make him a more complete player.”