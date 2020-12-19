High school boys basketball preview: Experienced Cyclones hungry for success

The Cyclones will likely need to maintain that attitude throughout the campaign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Virginia High School League to adopt a modified sports calendar for the 2020-21 athletic year, they’ll only play a 14-game regular season as opposed to their typical 20-22-game slate. Of those 14 games, 12 will be against district opponents.

“We can’t get off to a slow start,” Thornhill said. “If we repeat last year’s start, we’ll be at home when regionals roll around in February. It’s going to be an unusual season for sure, and the guys haven’t had the time together in the gym that they would during a normal offseason, but neither has anyone else. That’s why it’s critical that we make the most of every practice and every game; not just because we want to go as far as we possibly can, but also because this pandemic has shown us that nothing can be taken for granted.”