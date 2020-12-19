High school boys basketball preview: Experienced Cyclones hungry for success

The Eastern View boys basketball team was never really able to find its footing last season.
The Cyclones’ rocky campaign was seemingly set in stone before they even held a single practice. Senior all-Battlefield District performers Blake Leake and Alex Spangler both suffered injuries late in the football season, forcing each of them to miss significant time on the hardwood. The team started 4-8, and while Leake and Spangler’s returns buoyed it to victories in eight of its final 12 games and a Region 4B tournament berth, Eastern View was no match for eventual Class 4 state quarterfinalist Monacan in a 95-48 region quarterfinal loss.
Leake and Spangler have since moved on to play football at Bucknell University and Hampden-Sydney College, respectively. But what remains for the Cyclones is a battle-tested group that’s determined not to repeat last year’s uneven performance.
“I think we’ve got a bit of everything—shooting, ballhandling, size and defense,” senior guard Bryan Maxie said. “So we’ve got no excuse to be up and down this year. This is our chance to contend for a championship.”
Maxie’s words typify the attitude Eastern View is taking as it prepares to open the 2020-21 season with a home game against district rival Caroline at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He’s one of five returning players—along with fellow senior D’Aze Hunter and juniors Rickey Butler, Corey Long and Taharka Siaca Bey—who spent time in head coach Patrick Thornhill’s starting lineup a year ago.
“I’m excited to see all of these guys take that next step,” Thornhill said. “They were all kind’ve thrown into the fire last year, and predictably, there were some growing pains. But the chemistry and the leadership is there now.”
Thornhill pointed to Maxie and Hunter, the anchors of the Cyclones’ backcourt, as critical to the team’s success. Hunter led Eastern View with four assists per contest from his point guard spot last season, and he’s also the Cyclones’ top returning scorer at nine points an outing. Maxie wasn’t far behind him, averaging eight points and two assists. Both also averaged a pair of steals as well.
“Those guys set the tone for us,” he said. “They get us into our sets offensively, and in addition to sharing the ball and finding the open man, they can both knock down the outside shot as well.”
Siaca Bey (5 PPG, 2 APG), who provided a spark for Eastern View on multiple occasions last year with his slashing ability and penchant for finishing around the basket, will complement Maxie and Hunter in the backcourt.
In Butler and Long, the Cyclones have a pair of stalwarts in their frontcourt. The barrel-chested 6-foot-5 Long (7 PPG, 5 RPG) does most of his damage around the basket, while the 6-foot-6 Butler (8 PPG, 3 RPG, 3 APG) is an inside-outside threat who’s just as capable of sinking a jump shot as he is muscling up a stickback at the rim.
“They’ve both improved quite a bit from where they were as sophomores,” Thornhill said of the pair. “Not just in terms of their overall skill as basketball players, but they’ve also gotten physically stronger.”
Three newcomers will help fill out Eastern View’s rotation: a pair of junior forwards in 6-foot-4 T.J. Coles and 6-foot-3 Dom Sasso are up from last season’s junior varsity squad, while freshman guard Amaree Robinson is making the transition from Culpeper Middle School.
“They’re all capable of contributing for us right away,” Thornhill said. “In terms of basketball IQ, I’ve been impressed with them all.
“Amaree, in particular, has demonstrated a good knack for all facets of the game,” Thornhill said of the freshman, who turned heads across the region with his scoring ability while at CMS. “He can score the ball and he plays well with others, but his on-ball defense is also very impressive.”
Hunter pointed out that the Cyclones’ current crop of players already knows how to win.
“We’ve done it before,” he said, referencing Eastern View’s 2018-19 JV district championship team that went 13-0 against Battlefield competition and featured Maxie, Butler, Long, Coles, Sasso and himself. “Now we’ve got that varsity experience under our belts, so it’s up to us to deliver.”
Long took his teammates’ sentiments one step farther.
“No team should put fear in us,” he proclaimed. “Like Bryan said, we’ve got a little bit of everything.”
The Cyclones will likely need to maintain that attitude throughout the campaign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Virginia High School League to adopt a modified sports calendar for the 2020-21 athletic year, they’ll only play a 14-game regular season as opposed to their typical 20-22-game slate. Of those 14 games, 12 will be against district opponents.
Additionally, the regional tournament will be cut in half, with only four squads qualifying.
“We can’t get off to a slow start,” Thornhill said. “If we repeat last year’s start, we’ll be at home when regionals roll around in February. It’s going to be an unusual season for sure, and the guys haven’t had the time together in the gym that they would during a normal offseason, but neither has anyone else. That’s why it’s critical that we make the most of every practice and every game; not just because we want to go as far as we possibly can, but also because this pandemic has shown us that nothing can be taken for granted.”
2020-21 EASTERN VIEW BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(all games at 6:30 unless otherwise noted)
12/22/20: Caroline, 4:30
12/31/20: King George, 1:30
1/8/21: at Chancellor
1/11/21: at Courtland
1/13/21: Spotsylvania
1/15/21: at James Monroe
1/19/21: James Monroe
1/21/21: at Culpeper
1/22/21: at King George
1/25/21: Culpeper
1/27/21: Chancellor
1/29/21: Courtland
2/2/21: at Spotsylvania
2/5/21: at Caroline
