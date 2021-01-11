High school boys basketball: Rejuvenated Cyclones hand Cougars first loss

Robinson benefited greatly from the hot start, riding it to a game-high 20 points.

“He has the capability to get on these hot streaks,” Thornhill said of Robinson, who finished the night with four treys. “Once one goes in, look out.”

Robinson, who comes off the bench but plays nearly the same amount of minutes as Eastern View’s starters, hadn’t scored more than eight points in any of the Cyclones’ first three games. He said that wasn’t for lack of confidence, however.

“I’m used to playing against people older than I am because I’ve been playing with my dad and uncles for years,” he remarked. “When you’ve been going against older, bigger bodies, you don’t have any fear playing varsity basketball [as a freshman].”

The 6-foot-5 Butler, who ended up with 17 points and nine rebounds, added that he was surprised just how hot he and Robinson both started the contest.

“I wasn’t expecting us to come out on fire the way we did,” he said. “But it felt good to have those shots fall early, and it put [Courtland] up against a wall.”