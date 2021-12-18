High school boys basketball roundup: Cyclones win fourth straight; Blue Devils fall at Caroline

Eastern View opened each half strong and Corey Long scored 27 points to lead the Cyclones to a 65-42 Battlefield District road win at Chancellor on Friday night.
Long tallied nine points in the first quarter, helping Eastern View (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) open up an early 18-6 lead. The Cyclones never looked back from there, building a 49-28 advantage by the end of the third stanza.
Amaree Robinson chipped in 16 points for Eastern View, which is off until its annual holiday tournament tips off on Dec. 28.
Kaden Burnard led the Chargers (0-5, 0-1) with 10 points.
Eastern View 18 13 18 16 — 65
Chancellor 6 13 9 14 — 42
Eastern View (4-1, 1-0): Xavier Terrell 2, Tyree Webster 8, Dom Sasso 3, Corey Long 27, D’Myo Hunter 0, Jase Jackson 4, Montreal Streat 0, Amaree Robinson 16, T.J. Coles 5, Jimmy Waters 0. Totals: 28 7-18 65.
Chancellor (0-5, 0-1): Lucas Hufner 0, Kaden Burnard 10, Aaron Dabney 0, Javontae Mickens 1, Cameron Canty 8, Jordan Nickerson 6, Charles Brown 4, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 4, Zach Anderson 6, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 1, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 16 9-19 42.
3-pointers: Eastern View 2 (Robinson 2). Chancellor 1 (Burnard).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 83, CULPEPER COUNTY 45
Jevonte Wright-Parker scored 28 points in the first three quarters to lead unbeaten Caroline to a Battlefield District victory over visiting Culpeper.
Dominque Washington added 17 points as a total of four Cavaliers scored in double figures. Shaun Harris and Jay Freeman finished with 12 and 10, respectively.
The Cavaliers (5-0, 1-0) will play in a holiday tournament at Goochland beginning on Tuesday.
Nathan Amos paced the Blue Devils (0-4, 0-1) with 14 points. Culpeper will return to the court with a nondistrict home contest against Madison County Monday night.
Culpeper County 16 14 8 7 — 45
Caroline 29 26 19 9 — 83
Culpeper County (0-4, 0-1): Nate Amos 14, Justin Corbin 2, Solomon Nawabe 0, Blake Bailey 6, Tyler Simmons 2, Collin McClanahan 0, Zach Eckard 7, Malachi Terrell 4, Quinton Butler 8, Jayden Johnson 2. Totals: 19 3-8 45.
Caroline (5-0, 1-0): Jevonte Wright-Parker 28, Dominique Washington 17, Gabe Campbell 4, Jeff Logan 0, Jay Freeman 10, Carson Lyons 4, Irving Olivis 0, Shaun Harris 12, Devin Milling 2, Brendon Voak 0, Christian Tingen 4, Jalen Haney 2, Steve Whitehurst 0. Totals: 35 8-15 83.
3-pointers: Culpeper 4 (Amos 2, Bailey, Eckard). Caroline 5 (Harris 2, Wright-Parker, Washington, Freeman).