High school boys basketball roundup: Cyclones win fourth straight; Blue Devils fall at Caroline

Eastern View opened each half strong and Corey Long scored 27 points to lead the Cyclones to a 65-42 Battlefield District road win at Chancellor on Friday night.

Long tallied nine points in the first quarter, helping Eastern View (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) open up an early 18-6 lead. The Cyclones never looked back from there, building a 49-28 advantage by the end of the third stanza.

Amaree Robinson chipped in 16 points for Eastern View, which is off until its annual holiday tournament tips off on Dec. 28.

Kaden Burnard led the Chargers (0-5, 0-1) with 10 points.

Eastern View 18 13 18 16 — 65

Chancellor 6 13 9 14 — 42

Eastern View (4-1, 1-0): Xavier Terrell 2, Tyree Webster 8, Dom Sasso 3, Corey Long 27, D’Myo Hunter 0, Jase Jackson 4, Montreal Streat 0, Amaree Robinson 16, T.J. Coles 5, Jimmy Waters 0. Totals: 28 7-18 65.