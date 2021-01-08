High school boys basketball: Seniors carry Chancellor to dominating win over Eastern View

With the Chargers trailing 14-10 to start the period, Batten went on an 11-2 run by himself, giving the hosts a lead they never relinquished. Nine of his points came on 3-pointers—a harbinger for the six treys he finished the night with.

Batten wasn't the only Chancellor player who caught fire in the second frame, however. Classmate Williams sank three of his 5 3s in the game during the stanza, helping the Chargers open up a double-digit halftime advantage at 37-27.

"They both shot the lights out tonight," Boothe said of the senior duo. "Those two have both worked so hard to improve their games. Shane has the prettier shooting form out of the two of them, but all that matters is whether or not it goes in."

The shots kept going in for Batten in the second half. He scored 16 points, and his last 3 of the night gave Chancellor a 63-42 lead early in the fourth quarter.

"We just work hard every day," a modest Batten said of his hot start to the campaign. "Most of us get extra work in on the side beyond our regular practices because we want to build on winning the district title last season."